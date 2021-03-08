The Blitz: The Big Fish

"I never want to give the coaches a reason to ask me about my effort," Kindley said on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield last season. "I'm blessed for this opportunity and I'm going to give it my all in everything I do and make sure I cherish it."

Kindley started 13 games for Miami before an injury cut his season short in late December. He showcased veteran tendencies over the course of his rookie campaign. An old football adage calls for offensive linemen to "punish jumpers." Defensive linemen are taught to stop their rush once momentum is lost and attempt to affect the play by getting their hands up. To ensure the quarterback isn't having his passes rejected at the line, an offensive linemen needs to make the opposition pay for attempting to affect the passing lane.