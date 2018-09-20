The Blitz: Thursday's Trending Headlines & Highlights

Two forced turnovers and leads the team in tackles. Alonso is back to his playmaking ways from 2016.
NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger is impressed by the Dolphins defense and previewed this weekend's Dolphins-Raiders matchup.
Ryan Tannehill and Adam Gase are 9-1 in their last 10 games together—making them the hottest duo in the league. 🔥
Tannehill is a mobile quarterback.
Tannehill and Gase work well together and the proof is in their record together.
Through two weeks teams have avoided Howard, but the ballhawking cornerback has an interception anyways. 🦅
Defensive tackle Akeem Spence was mic'd up during the Dolphins win against the Jets. 🎤
If Albert Wilson eats, everybody eats. The Dolphins are unleashing their "do everything" weapon.
Davon Godchaux likes to eat crawfish, gator and… raccoon?! 😱
Jack Nicklaus' grandson joined the Dolphins' practice squad.
Punter Matt Haack has found his groove and is helping the team win the field-position battle.
Throwback Thursday: Tannehill sat down with now Raiders head coach Jon Gruden at his QB Camp back in 2012.
More on the brief history of Gruden and Tannehill from the Palm Beach Post's Jason Lieser.
Banjos! Melodies! The "Dolphins Fight Song" is the No. 1 NFL fight song according to Billboard.