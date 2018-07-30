The Blitz: Trending Dolphins Content From Across The Web

Offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil told reporters he "just wants to be great."
Rookie tight end Mike Gesicki shined on Sunday, snaring two touchdowns. His one-handed grab against Minkah Fitzpatrick during one-on-one drills has generated over one million views on the Dolphins' social media channels.
The coaching staff is working with QB Ryan Tannehill on his sliding technique to protect his knee.
Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald is curious to see how Adam Gase will get all of his receivers involved on offense.
The Sun-Sentinel's Omar Kelly believes the Dolphins' offense would benefit from a run-heavy approach.
Ken Dorsey, former Miami Hurricanes QB and current assistant athletic director at Florida International University, visited Training Camp yesterday.
Offensive line coach Jeremiah Washburn is still coaching during Training Camp despite recovering from a severe knee injury.
WR Isaiah Ford can't stop catching touchdowns.
Offensive lineman Mike Matthews is the seventh member of his family to play in the NFL.
The North Carolina Courage won the women's ICC trophy defeating Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 last night at Hard Rock Stadium.
International Champions Cup play wraps up tomorrow night at HRS when Real Madrid and Manchester United kick off at 8 PM.