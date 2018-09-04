Presented by

The Blitz: Tuesday's Trending Content

Sep 04, 2018 at 11:13 AM
QB Ryan Tannehill's time is now.

Tannehill sat down for a quick Q&A with Dolphins Productions.

The Dolphins added OL Sam Young and Travis Swanson to the roster.

JN1_1831

Rookie TE Mike Gesicki has proven he's ready to be a starter.

RB Kenyan Drake is maturing right as the Dolphins needed him.

Drake visited Miles Levine at Jo DiMaggio Children's Hospital last week. Levine is a Dolphins fan and recovering from a traumatic brain injury.

JN1_2774

Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf had an impact on the Dolphins' decision to retain four quarterbacks on the roster.

The Miami Herald predicted where the Dolphins would finish in the AFC East.

WR Isaiah Ford shared his excitement about Virginia Tech's big win over Florida State.

