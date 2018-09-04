The Blitz: Tuesday's Trending Content

Tannehill sat down for a quick Q&A with Dolphins Productions.
Rookie TE Mike Gesicki has proven he's ready to be a starter.
RB Kenyan Drake is maturing right as the Dolphins needed him.
Drake visited Miles Levine at Jo DiMaggio Children's Hospital last week. Levine is a Dolphins fan and recovering from a traumatic brain injury.
Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf had an impact on the Dolphins' decision to retain four quarterbacks on the roster.
The Miami Herald predicted where the Dolphins would finish in the AFC East.