The Blitz: Unc and Nephew

September 29, 2020
Tuesday is the calm before the storm in the NFL. It's the last chance to get the body right and recover from the previous contest before the new game plan is implemented and practiced. The players are off today, but the coaches are hard at work on a plan for visiting Seattle, who bring a perfect 3-0 record to South Florida Sunday.
Injury Report
The first injury report of the week will come out Wednesday
They Said It
Dolphins wide receivers Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker have been teammates for five years. While their on-field styles might be diametrically opposed, as well as their personalities, they are inseparable. From their love of SpongeBob SquarePants and friendly trash talk going back-and-forth, a cartoon was developed and debuted over the summer.
Parker's animated series 'Uncle Vante' was inspired by the relationship the two receivers share. Monday, Grant was asked if he's looking for any royalty checks for the use of his likeness.
"He told me he was making a cartoon and it was based off of me and his relationship," Grant said. "No check. I don't need it; but I appreciate him for just doing something based off of our friendship and our brotherhood."
Around the Beat
Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler has his own passion away from the game; but it's a lot different than that of his defensive line teammates. Sieler founded Clay Gulley Outfitters, Florida's largest free-range, private land alligator hunting outfitter.
Sieler has hunted turkeys and hogs with offensive lineman Michael Deiter. Defensive backs Kavon Frazier and Byron Jones have expressed an interest. And defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux would be ideal running mates.
Godchaux, after all, is from Louisiana.
"We've had multiple players out there who have never shot a gun before," Sieler said. "If you're looking for a real thrill, alligators are pretty intense. It's alligator season right now so we just killed two 10-footers and almost an 11-footer this morning. It's a good time."
On this Day in Dolphins History
September 29, 1992 – The Dolphins dip into the free agent market and sign perennial All Pro tight end Keith Jackson, a week after a federal-court ruling in Minneapolis made a free agent of Jackson, in addition to Garin Veris, Webster Slaughter and D.J. Dozier.
Stat of the Day
The Dolphins starting five offensive lineman have gone wire-to-wire in each of the first three games. Austin Jackson, Ereck Flowers, Ted Karras, Solomon Kindley and Jesse Davis have combined for 990 snaps in the early going. Rookie guard/tackle Robert Hunt has seeing time in Miami's heavy package (six offensive linemen) with six snaps on the season.
