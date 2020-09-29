The Blitz: Unc and Nephew

They Said It

Dolphins wide receivers Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker have been teammates for five years. While their on-field styles might be diametrically opposed, as well as their personalities, they are inseparable. From their love of SpongeBob SquarePants and friendly trash talk going back-and-forth, a cartoon was developed and debuted over the summer.

Parker's animated series 'Uncle Vante' was inspired by the relationship the two receivers share. Monday, Grant was asked if he's looking for any royalty checks for the use of his likeness.

"He told me he was making a cartoon and it was based off of me and his relationship," Grant said. "No check. I don't need it; but I appreciate him for just doing something based off of our friendship and our brotherhood."

Around the Beat

Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler has his own passion away from the game; but it's a lot different than that of his defensive line teammates. Sieler founded Clay Gulley Outfitters, Florida's largest free-range, private land alligator hunting outfitter.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post has more

Sieler has hunted turkeys and hogs with offensive lineman Michael Deiter. Defensive backs Kavon Frazier and Byron Jones have expressed an interest. And defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux would be ideal running mates.

Godchaux, after all, is from Louisiana.

"We've had multiple players out there who have never shot a gun before," Sieler said. "If you're looking for a real thrill, alligators are pretty intense. It's alligator season right now so we just killed two 10-footers and almost an 11-footer this morning. It's a good time."