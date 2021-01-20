The Blitz: Wednesday January 20

Raekwon Davis Named to PFWA 2020 All-Rookie Team
Rookie defensive tackle Raekwon Davis played 420 of his 538 snaps in 2020 from Weeks 8-17. Over that period, he piled up 18 run stops (tackles within two yards of the line of scrimmage), which ranked 14th among interior defensive linemen per Pro Football Focus. His 40 total tackles were the most by any rookie defensive linemen in the NFL this season.
As a result, Davis has been named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team for 2020.
Davis arrived in Miami after being selected with the 56th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. One glance at Davis – who stands 6-foot-7 with an 85.25-inch wingspan – and it's easy to understand where all that power comes from. Davis says the big build comes from his dad's side of the family.
"My dad's side of the family – well his brother, his dad and his uncles and stuff – they were real big. So I got my height from my dad's side of the family," Davis said.
In December, Davis launched a program called 'Rae's Elves' in his hometown of Meridian, Mississippi. Here, he talked about the inspiration behind the initiative.
“It’s been a long and tough road to get where I’m at now. I’m just thankful to be in the position to pay it forward to my hometown and provide the youth and homeless some Christmas cheer this holiday season!” Raekwon Davis
Lemuel Jeanpierre Promoted
The Dolphins announced Tuesday the promotion of former Assistant Offensive Line Coach Lemuel Jeanpierre to offensive line coach for the 2021 season. The Dolphins parted ways with 2020 Offensive Line Coach Steve Marshall.
Jeanpierre had a seven-year playing career before turning in his cleats for a whistle. He started his coaching career with Seattle, then spent two years with the Raiders before joining Brian Flores' staff in 2020. As a member of the Raiders, Jeanpierre was lauded for his work on technique.
That skillset was instantly recognized by Dolphins players in 2020.
"He's played the game," said Jesse Davis. "I played with him in Seattle actually, so I knew him from a short stint (there) as well; but he offers a great way to look at the game, too, on how a player looks at it instead of a coach. 'Lem' has done a good job with everybody as well with their techniques to the competition that we're playing that week."
Stat of the Day
Jeanpierre's prowess with player development serves a young Dolphins offensive line well. Rookies Austin Jackson, Solomon Kindley and Robert Hunt started together on the Miami offensive line six times in 2020. It was the first time in franchise history that the Dolphins started three rookies on the offensive line in a game. They combined for 2,034 snaps, the most among rookies on any NFL team this season.
Dolphins in the Community and On Social
Dolphins defensive end Shaq Lawson's foundation and AutoNation teamed up to donate and support The Resource Room, a childcare learning center in Miami Gardens.
Running back Patrick Laird and cornerback Byron Jones discussed economic empowerment with Florida Memorial University President Jaffus Hardrick and Lennar Foundation Chairman Marshall Ames through the FMU certificate program in construction trades. The 41-minute video can be seen here.
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy embarked on a new venture Tuesday. Let's check in with Kyle to see how Day 1 of Spanish lessons went.