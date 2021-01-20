The Blitz: Wednesday January 20

Jeanpierre had a seven-year playing career before turning in his cleats for a whistle. He started his coaching career with Seattle, then spent two years with the Raiders before joining Brian Flores' staff in 2020. As a member of the Raiders, Jeanpierre was lauded for his work on technique.

"He's played the game," said Jesse Davis. "I played with him in Seattle actually, so I knew him from a short stint (there) as well; but he offers a great way to look at the game, too, on how a player looks at it instead of a coach. 'Lem' has done a good job with everybody as well with their techniques to the competition that we're playing that week."