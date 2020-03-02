The Blitz: Who Impressed During The 2020 NFL Combine?

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is officially over. Prospects have departed Indianapolis – off to train and enjoy their time before the 2020 NFL Draft – while team personnel have (most likely) returned to their respective homes as well.
Come March 18, the new league year will begin. Free agency news and draft speculation will flood newswires across the country. But there's still 16 days until the new league year kicks off. Until then, there's plenty of time to kill. And here at The Blitz, we want to help you take some of that time away.
Today, we'll breakdown some of the performances from the 2020 combine and how they could affect the Dolphins draft in April. Many of the players talked about today have been linked to Miami in multiple mock drafts from analysts around the country. You can read all about their predictions, player breakdowns and more in our recent Mock Draft Roundup.
Quarterbacks
The player many experts have coming to Miami in April – 19 to be exact – was unable to workout this weekend due to his recovery process from hip surgery. Tua Tagovailoa's main focus at the combine this past week was to do well in his medical evaluations, as well as impress in the interviews with teams wanting to speak to him.
Tagovailoa, currently rehabbing from the posterior wall fracture and dislocated hip that shortened his 2019 season, expects to be medically cleared on March 9.
This news and expectation would open the door for a pro day workout on April 9. Until then, it's a wait-and-see approach for many NFL teams interested in the Alabama prospect.
With Joe Burrow the presumptive No. 1 pick and Tagovailoa sitting out due to his rehab, it was Justin Herbert's opportunity to impress scouts at the combine.
To say Herbert impressed would be an understatement.
Herbert was accurate and precise with the football throughout his throwing session, and showed all the tangibles for an NFL quarterback in the other drills. His 40-yard dash time was amongst the top performances from the QB class, and his vertical and broad jumps were both top-3 in their respective workouts.
Herbert's size works in his favor as well. At 6'6 and 236 pounds, the Oregon prospect should have no problem going in the top half of the draft, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
|40-Yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|4.68 Seconds
|N/A
|35.5 Inches
|123.0 Inches
Cupid has struck again across many NFL offices. According to multiple NFL reporters and sources, Jordan Love made plenty of hearts throb during his time in Indianapolis.
Love's stock is said to have skyrocketed following his workout at the combine. It's leading many to believe that he can jump Herbert in the draft and become a top-10 overall pick.
Regardless of where Love ends up, he showed that he deserves to be talked about among the top options at signal-caller in this year's draft.
His tangibles are there and his athleticism doesn't need to be questioned. For the team that ends up taking him, it will all be about how he can rebound from a tough junior season and translate that into professional success.
After this weekend, Love is in the air for the former Utah State standout.
|40-Yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|4.74 Seconds
|N/A
|35.5 Inches
|118.0 Inches
Offensive Linemen
After a "tremendous" showing at the Senior Bowl in January, offensive lineman Josh Jones was a bit of an afterthought following the combine.
Still considered a first-round talent, Jones didn't help – or hurt – himself this past weekend. But his testing in Indianapolis might lead to a bit of concern from NFL front offices.
In the workouts he participated in – the 40-yard dash, bench press, broad jump and vertical jump – Jones found himself in the middle of the pack when everything was over.
His modest performance shouldn't hurt his stock too much, but an improvement at Houston's pro day should help him maintain a mid-to-late first round grade.
|40-Yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|5.27 Seconds
|24 Reps
|28.5 Inches
|109.0 Inches
The USC tackle continues to have a solid draft season. And, following his workout at the combine, Jackson should remain in the conversation of top tackle prospects in this year's draft. He was consistently toward the top of all workouts among the offensive linemen and backed up his play.
The numbers will tell the story of his combine, but Jordan Reid from The Draft Network can tell you even more about Jackson and how he's using his past darkness to spark a brighter future.
|40-Yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|5.07 Seconds
|27 Reps
|31.0 Inches
|115.0 Inches
It's not that Thomas had a bad workout at the combine, he just happened to be among a great group of offensive linemen this season. His numbers at the combine were adequate, and he received praise for his on-field drills in Indy. On top of that, his experience on an offensive line in a defensive-savvy SEC speaks volume (41 starts over three seasons).
Thomas has blocked for two current NFL running backs (Nick Chubb and Sony Michel), and will soon be three once D'Andre Swift is taken in April's draft.
With all that said, it isn't out of the realm of possibility for Thomas to drop considering the talent and depth at his position. Given the circumstances, Thomas could be a first-round steal in April.
|40-Yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|5.22 Seconds
|21 Reps
|30.5 Inches
|109.0 Inches
Others
As mentioned above, D'Andre Swift will be taken in the NFL Draft this season. For now, it's a question of when he'll be taken, and if that announcement will come on the first night of festivities in Las Vegas.
Swift lived up to his last name at Lucas Oil Stadium – running a 4.48 40-yard dash – finishing among the fastest backs in the drill. His other drill results were adequate, and resulted in little change to his draft stock.
A running back is considered a position of need for Miami by many draft experts, and the Georgia back could help fill that hole swiftly if the Dolphins feel he is right for the job.
|40-Yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|4.48 Seconds
|N/A
|35.5 Inches
|121.0 Inches
Xavier McKinney was hit by cramps this weekend. The Alabama safety prospect came up gimpy following his first run of the 40-yard dash. He called it quits after that, saving the rest of his drills and participation for Alabama's pro day, taking place on March 24.
Considered one of the best safeties in the draft, McKinney will have the chance to back up his stock in less than a month.
|40-Yard Dash
|Bench Press
|Vertical Jump
|Broad Jump
|4.63 Seconds
|19 Reps
|36.0 Inches
|122.0 Inches