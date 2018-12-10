The Miami Miracle | An Oral History

KENNY STILLS: “I’m just thanking God. I was sitting on the bench just kind of praying from the time that I didn’t get the first down all the way to the end of the game. It’s like, help us get a stop, help us win the game, help me find a way to help the team win the game, just anything. Please, please, please. And we go out there and execute that play, so when we got into the end zone, I just kind of fell to my knees and was so thankful because I know how important it is for us to win in order for us to keep our playoff hopes alive.”