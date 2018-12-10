Top News: 24 Hours Later, Miami Miracle Is Still 'Unbelievable'

Stills the one: Stills enjoyed one of the most productive games of his career Sunday when he had eight catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in the victory against New England — and of course was the original pass catcher on the final play of the game. The eight catches represented Stills' highest total since he joined the Dolphins in 2015 and tied his career high, set while a member of the New Orleans Saints against the Baltimore Ravens in November 2014. Interestingly, no other Dolphins receiver had more than one catch against New England. "Right place right time," Gase said. "We didn't call anything different, just thought the protection was good. The coverage dictated that the ball went there. When I saw the numbers after the game, I was shocked. It's rare to see, like, eight and then everybody else had one. That's not really how it's designed. But you don't always control what they call and a couple of plays just happened to work out that way."