Top News: Adam Gase Wants To Utilize Frank Gore & Kenyan Drake

Head Coach Adam Gase has two quality running backs with Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake, and he wants to make sure he takes full advantage of both of them.
Gore and Drake split snaps almost evenly on offense against the New York Jets, Gore with 29 and Drake with 28, but Gore ended up with the bulk of the work in the running game.
Gore had 20 rushing attempts compared to three for Drake, and Gase said Monday that although the Jets defense dictated some of the running back usage, moving forward he would like to see more balance in the number of carries for Gore and Drake.
"At the end of the day, we always want to try to have more of a balance with the rush attempt between those guys," Gase said. "Usually it should be with Kenyan with probably more targets, Frank probably with a couple more rushes. But we don't want to be that far apart."
Gore ended up with 53 rushing yards and one catch for 6 yards, while Drake had 9 rushing yards and four receptions for 26 yards.
Jones situation: Gase had a conversation with safety Reshad Jones on Sunday night, hours after Jones pulled himself from the game against the Jets, and said he has a better understanding of what happened. "I'm still kind of going through a couple of things and need to talk to a couple other people," Gase said. "Me and him are on the same page right now. That conversation between me and him, that's where it'll stay. I know what happened, and that's where I'm going to leave it."
Defensive adjustments: The Dolphins made some changes on defense even before Jones left the game, with rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick opening the game as the starting boundary corner opposite Xavien Howard. Fitzpatrick later shifted to safety, with McCain retaking his spot on the boundary. "We gotta make some adjustments," Gase said. "We weren't going to sit there and do the same thing we did the last two weeks, right? So we're going to move some things around. We let up 1,000 yards in two games. We're not going to stay the same. We're going to move around. We're going to have different guys playing spots. That's what it's going to be." Gase said the Dolphins might use the same approach against Green Bay on Sunday. "We'll see what we do this week," Gase said. "We're playing a different guy this week." That "guy" is Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
McCain update: Gase did not have updates on tackles Laremy Tunsil and Ja'Wuan James, who both sustained knee injuries against the Jets, though he did say that cornerback Bobby McCain was not placed in the concussion protocol after being evaluated for a concussion in the second half Sunday. Tunsil missed the last seven offensive snaps because of his injury, while James missed 17 snaps before finishing the game.
QB call: Gase said he would have a better idea Wednesday where Ryan Tannehill stands in regards to the possibility of him playing against Green Bay, at the same time explaining his choice to make the decision sooner rather than later every week since his absence. Brock Osweiler has started the past four games since Tannehill sustained a shoulder injury at Cincinnati in Week 5. "At least Ryan knows where he's at for that week," Gase said. "Same thing with Brock. I don't want Ryan trying to … I don't want him to go overboard where we're saying, hey, we need you to take it easy for these days, and then we're trying to figure out, is he OK? When I can't explain why things are happening injury-wise, I'm trying to make things black-and-white for those guys." Gase also offered his support of Osweiler, saying there were only two throws he wished he could have back in the game against the Jets.