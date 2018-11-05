Top News: Adam Gase Wants To Utilize Frank Gore & Kenyan Drake

QB call: Gase said he would have a better idea Wednesday where Ryan Tannehill stands in regards to the possibility of him playing against Green Bay, at the same time explaining his choice to make the decision sooner rather than later every week since his absence. Brock Osweiler has started the past four games since Tannehill sustained a shoulder injury at Cincinnati in Week 5. "At least Ryan knows where he's at for that week," Gase said. "Same thing with Brock. I don't want Ryan trying to … I don't want him to go overboard where we're saying, hey, we need you to take it easy for these days, and then we're trying to figure out, is he OK? When I can't explain why things are happening injury-wise, I'm trying to make things black-and-white for those guys." Gase also offered his support of Osweiler, saying there were only two throws he wished he could have back in the game against the Jets.