Top News: Brian Flores, Dolphins 'Focused On Improving'

Head Coach Brian Flores explained his message to the team heading into the minicamp.

“Let’s focus on improving,” he said. “Let’s focus on technique. Let’s focus on our fundamentals. And let’s establish a practice tempo that will be … again, practice execution becomes game reality. I really firmly believe that. That’s something I’ve learned over the years. So, let’s establish a practice routine, establish practice habits and focus on improvement. That’s probably four or five bullet points, but that was the crux of our conversation this morning.

“I think every day counts. I think every day is a day to improve and a day to get better. I think any situation or any time we can improve is the difference between getting fourth-and-1 and not getting fourth-and-1. I think this counts. I’m excited about it and hopefully we can win today.”

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said this week is a small step, but an important one.