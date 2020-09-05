Top News: Brian Flores Talks Roster Moves

Labor Day weekend is always a busy one in the NFL. Blockbuster trades occur annually and all 32 franchises are required to part ways with a handful of players.
The Dolphins acquired Lynn Bowden Jr. from the Las Vegas Raiders, a 2020 third-round draft pick only four months ago.
To track the Dolphins roster moves from the 4 P.M. deadline, click here.
Flores on quarterbacks
The Dolphins announced Saturday the release of quarterback Josh Rosen. Miami has two quarterbacks on the roster in 16-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and rookie Tua Tagovailoa.
Flores discussed the decision to let Rosen go and readiness of the rookie signal-caller.
"This time of year, every decision is tough to let go of a player," Flores said. "At the end of the day, Josh – he worked hard, he competed, he did everything we asked; but at the end of the day, we just felt like moving on was the best thing for the Miami Dolphins."
Season fast approaching
With only eight days until the season opener in New England, Flores and General Manager Chris Grier will work to fine-tune the roster. Saturday, Flores discussed the approach to cut-down day and rounding out the 53-man roster.
"If there's a player or players that we feel help us or improve our roster, we'll have conversations about it and potentially put a claim in," Flores said. "But tonight's going to be a long night from that standpoint across the league. I think every team's going to be checking the wire, watching film and I think each team, to include us, is going to try to improve their team as much as they can tonight."
With the return of Xavien Howard to practice last week, the cornerback was made available to the media on Saturday. Howard discussed his focus for the next week leading up to the regular season.
"We should be starting on the Patriots real soon, so I'm just focused on that right now," Howard said. "Everything has been good. I've been taking care of myself so I'm good."
Howard was the NFL's co-leader with seven interceptions in 2018. He was asked about re-setting his goals for the new season and how that might carry over into 2020.
"Each year, you've got to set the bar higher," Howard said. "With that in 2018, (we are) way behind that. It's 2020."
Versatile scheme attracts versatile players
Kamu Grugier-Hill is entering his first year with the Miami Dolphins. Previously, he was a jack-of-all-trades with the Philadelphia Eagles. His career passer rating allowed (83.6) is a testament to his coverage skills. He was a special teams captain for the Eagles and made 26 career tackles on that unit over four years.
It's the versatility of Flores' and Josh Boyer's scheme that enticed him to sign with the Dolphins, according to the linebacker.
"The biggest thing for me is just the diversity – being able to play so many different positions," Grugier-Hill said. "So many different situations, you're doing so many different things and it just keeps things fun and keeps things exciting and will ultimately keep people surprised. So I love it."
The Dolphins defense is made up of guys familiar with playing multiple positions, including a pair of safeties that used to play cornerback in Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain. Grugier-Hill says the number of cover guys helps clearly define assignments in coverage.
"I think it just ultimately takes away any kind of confusion there is," Grugier-Hill said. "You have your guy and you just go and lock him up. It's really one-on-one. It's a passing league now like we've said, and you've got to be able to play man coverage. That's just what it comes down to."
Howard also talked about benefit of having former corners-turned-safety.
"It should make a lot of guys' jobs easier," Howard said. The coaches put us in position to make plays."