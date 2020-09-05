Top News: Brian Flores Talks Roster Moves

Season fast approaching

With only eight days until the season opener in New England, Flores and General Manager Chris Grier will work to fine-tune the roster. Saturday, Flores discussed the approach to cut-down day and rounding out the 53-man roster.

"If there's a player or players that we feel help us or improve our roster, we'll have conversations about it and potentially put a claim in," Flores said. "But tonight's going to be a long night from that standpoint across the league. I think every team's going to be checking the wire, watching film and I think each team, to include us, is going to try to improve their team as much as they can tonight."

With the return of Xavien Howard to practice last week, the cornerback was made available to the media on Saturday. Howard discussed his focus for the next week leading up to the regular season.

"We should be starting on the Patriots real soon, so I'm just focused on that right now," Howard said. "Everything has been good. I've been taking care of myself so I'm good."

Howard was the NFL's co-leader with seven interceptions in 2018. He was asked about re-setting his goals for the new season and how that might carry over into 2020.