Top News: Coaching Staff Not Surprised By Kalen Ballage's Performance

X factor: Cornerback Xavien Howard’s status remains uncertain for the rest of the season after he missed a second consecutive game because of a knee injury. Gase reiterated his stance Monday that the only consideration when it comes to Howard will be his readiness to play. “We’ll see how it goes this week,” Gase said. “No matter where we’re at, when it comes to postseason play, which right now I know we’re outside looking in. we’re going to do what’s best for him and make sure he’s in a good position to where he feels good about his lateral movement, his straight-line speed, all those things to where he can play at the level he needs to play at. I’m not going to throw him out there just to say he’s playing this week.”