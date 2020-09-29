Top News: Developing Miami Dolphins Draft Picks

Linebackers Coach Anthony Campanile credits Van Ginkel's dedication to the craft and work habits for getting himself into a position to make an impact on game days.

"He's a worker bee. He's always trying to do extra," Campanile said. "He's up in this facility as much as he can be. He has length, toughness, pride and I think those things are essential for any football player."

Wilson!

The Dolphins will face arguably the NFL's two best quarterbacks this season at Hard Rock Stadium. Patrick Mahomes and the defending champions roll into town in December and the NFL's highest-rated passer (139.0) in Russell Wilson will attempt to dazzle in the South Florida sunshine in five days.

Miami's defensive staff broke down Wilson and the targets he has at his disposal ahead of the challenging matchup coming this weekend.

"(Wilson) presents an immense challenge and he seems to be getting better each year," Boyer said. "He's played at a high level for a long time. He's very good at extending plays, reading the defense, making all the throws and he's got a good cast around him."

Campanile says it will take all 11 to get Wilson and the Seahawks offense – which is averaging 37 points per game, second in the NFL – off track.

"That's a team effort," Campanile said. "He extends plays and makes plays down the field with his arm and keeps things alive with his feet."

Seeing D.K. Metcalf in college has Alexander more than privy to the NFL's leader in yards per reception (24.8) with a minimum of 10 pass targets.

"This isn't anything that surprises me. I saw D.K. at Ole Miss when I was at Cal," Alexander said. "We have to be aware of him and not just his vertical threat. There's a lot of things that go into the way we defend them because Tyler Lockett is dangerous, too. You have to have awareness of where he is. They utilize his vertical skill set and put him everywhere. He can stretch a defense."

The Seahawks' ability to stretch the defense is backed by the numbers. Wilson's 149.3 passer rating on balls that travel 20-or-more yards is second among all NFL quarterbacks, per Pro Football Focus.

Metcalf's 220 yards on such passes (five receptions on seven targets) leads all NFL receivers. Lockett has caught one of two deep pass attempts this season for 43 yards, but he was 11th in the NFL in 2019 with 379 receiving yards on deep throws.