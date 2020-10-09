Top News: Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of San Francisco Trip

The Dolphins will also be without defensive end Shaq Lawson, who suffered a shoulder injury Sunday vs. Seattle. Lawson picked up his first sack of the season in that game and logged 200 snaps in the first four games (79 percent of the defense's snaps).

Defensive tackle Zach Sieler has seen an increase in his workload the last two weeks. After playing 20 snaps in the first two games combined, Sieler played 57 in the Jacksonville and Seattle games combined.

Friday, Sieler talked about the challenges the 49ers running game presents to a defense.

"They motion a lot and guys are moving around," Sieler said. "Ultimately, I think the key to us stopping the run game would be everyone on the defense reading their keys, striking their man, doing their job, not trying to do too much."

Sieler and the Dolphins defense could see Jimmy Garoppolo return to the lineup after a two-game absence as the 49ers quarterback. Flores was on the New England staff when Garoppolo was a member of the Patriots. Friday, the Dolphins Head Coach talked about Garoppolo and his expectation that he will start the game.