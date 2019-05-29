Top News: Dolphins Will Wrap Up OTAs This Friday

New Dolphins defensive lineman Adolphus Washington is trying to get quickly acclimated to his new team and his new situation, and he’s gotten some help in that respect.

Washington has the benefit of joining a team that features three former Ohio State teammates — linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker, and rookie tackle Isaiah Prince.

“It’s always good reuniting with your old teammates,” Washington said after the OTA practice Wednesday. “They’ve been helping me out a lot since I’ve been here, letting me know where to go, what time to be to meetings, (that) being on time is late and all that stuff. Kind of like it was at Ohio State, so I’m kind of used to it.”

Washington, who spent his first three NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, was signed last week.

He said he wasn’t expecting a major problem catching up with his teammates in terms of learning the defense and is hoping to reward the Dolphins’ faith in him.

“I feel like I can help them out in any way they need me, play the run, play the pass. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll help them out doing.