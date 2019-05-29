Top News: Dolphins Will Wrap Up OTAs This Friday

New Dolphins defensive lineman Adolphus Washington is trying to get quickly acclimated to his new team and his new situation, and he’s gotten some help in that respect.
Washington has the benefit of joining a team that features three former Ohio State teammates — linebackers Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker, and rookie tackle Isaiah Prince.
“It’s always good reuniting with your old teammates,” Washington said after the OTA practice Wednesday. “They’ve been helping me out a lot since I’ve been here, letting me know where to go, what time to be to meetings, (that) being on time is late and all that stuff. Kind of like it was at Ohio State, so I’m kind of used to it.”
Washington, who spent his first three NFL seasons with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, was signed last week.
He said he wasn’t expecting a major problem catching up with his teammates in terms of learning the defense and is hoping to reward the Dolphins’ faith in him.
“I feel like I can help them out in any way they need me, play the run, play the pass. Whatever they need me to do, I’ll help them out doing.
“I have to go out there and prove myself to my teammates, to my coaches, let them know that they can trust me and I can go out there and play.”
Preston's plays
As was the case in the first two OTA practices open to the media, rookie free agent wide receiver Preston Williams made his share of plays.
He caught three touchdown passes during practice, including a couple during a half-field goal-line drill.
Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has noticed Williams’ playmaking while also cautioning against getting overly carried away.
“Preston is doing a nice job,” Fitzpatrick said. “He’ll make some wow plays and he’ll make some plays that remind you that he’s a young guy. Consistency is going to be a big thing with him, but in terms of some of the physical features and the way that he can go and get the ball and those type of things, he’s been very impressive. Again, he’s working his tail off and it shows, but there’s a lot of work that still needs to be put in for him to be able to be trusted and be out there.”
Van Ginkel watch
Third-year player Raekwon McMillan has been impressed early on by rookie fifth-round pick and fellow linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.
“He’s a good young cat, very attentive, listens very well, understands what we’re trying to get done as a defense,” McMillan said. “I think he’s going to be pretty good.”
Head Coach Brian Flores talked about Van Ginkel before practice and emphasized that he, like all the rookies, has been with the Dolphins for less than three weeks.
“He’s done a good job,” Flores said. “He’s got good speed. He’s instinctive and he’s just got a playmaking knack that he showed in college that we like. Hopefully that translates.”
On the agenda
The Dolphins will take a break from OTAs on Thursday before wrapping up that segment of the offseason program Friday. That will set the stage of the mandatory minicamp, which will run from June 4-6.
Between the end of OTAs and the minicamp will be Fins Weekend on Saturday, and a group of players and coaches are expected to attend.