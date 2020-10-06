Top News: Earning Reps Through Hard Work

Communication is an important element of the game in all three phases. Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer says getting the correct calls communicated amid motion and pre-snap shifting is something the team has to improve, especially with Kyle Shanhan's 49ers offense on tap.

"We'll see an offense this week that motions as much as any in the league," Boyer said. "I wouldn't say all of the errors have been communication. Some of it is just basic stuff, a focus thing. For us to be consistent on a down-by-down basis, we have to get all of our calls right."

Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler is earning more playing time and producing with the extended rep count. He played 20 snaps in the first two games combined and has nearly tripled that figure with 57 snaps in the last two vs. Jacksonville and Seattle.

Sieler contributed with five quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus, on 21 pass rush reps last week. The 23.8 percent pressure rate was the second-highest among a Dolphins defender in a game this season (Kyle Van Noy, 30 percent in Jacksonville).

A motor that runs hot and nonstop are big factors for Sieler's emergence. His physical skills should not be neglected, however. Since 2000, there are three players that measured taller than 6-foot-5 and heavier than 285 pounds with sub 4.85 40-yard dash times, 30 or more reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, 115-inch broad jumps and a 3-cone time under 7.15.

Those three players are J.J. Watt, Mario Williams and Zach Sieler.

Pair those rare physical measurements with a tireless work ethic and production comes as a result.