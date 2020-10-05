Top News: Talking Shop with Eric Rowe

Parker returned to the game and posted his ninth career 100-yard receiving game (110 yards on 10 receptions).

Monday, Parker talked about growing into a mindset of fighting through the nicks and bruises that come with playing in the NFL.

"I was just younger back then. I wasn't used to getting injured like that," Parker said. "It was something new for me but as I get older I realize it's something you can play through. I don't have time to be missing out on games to little tweaks and stuff like that. I just felt like I had to come back in."

Parker was one of four players to exit and return to the game Sunday. Flores addressed the team's medical status in his Monday press conference, starting with Byron Jones, who was inactive against Seattle.

"(Byron Jones) had a good week last week," Flores said. "We just felt like it wasn't all the way ready to go last week but we're hopeful this week we'll see him more in practice and if he does well in practice he'll play next week."

"Shaq had a shoulder, went out, went back in. He's sore today but I think he'll be OK. He's a tough guy and he wants to be out there. I'm hopeful that we'll get most everybody back Wednesday."

Wednesday is the first day of on-field preparation for the 2-2 San Francisco 49ers, who lost a tough game Sunday night to the Philadelphia Eagles. In that game, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan had to go to his third-string quarterback late in the game.

Rowe says the team will prepare for all three.

"Usually you prepare for one, maybe two; but three, that's different," Rowe said. "All three of them have showed that they can play. It's not like the third string is coming in and we're going to tee off on him. It doesn't matter who's playing, we have to play our best ball."

Wilkins echoed those thoughts and added the importance of preparing for the scheme.