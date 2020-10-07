Top News: Finding Balance, Play Makers and Eye Discipline

"DeVante (Parker) is always going to be a guy we're going to try to get the ball. Jakeem (Grant) has shown some really nice things for us. Matt (Breida). (Mike) Gesicki had a great game, and is a guy that I need to continue to get the ball to. It's a good problem that we have. We've got guys that aren't getting enough touches. That means we have a lot of playmakers and I'll continue to try to do my best to spread it around."

Don't Take the Cheese

The average use of pre-snap motion or shifting in the NFL is just a hair under half the time – 49 percent. For Miami's Week 5 opponent, and defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers, pre-snap motion is as important as oxygen – they lead the NFL with 75.7 percent shifting pre-snap.

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker talked about the challenges of staying disciplined against all the movement and potential false step creators.

"It's about understanding your defense," Baker said. "Depending on where you're at on the call it might be your job to leverage the motion or it might not affect you at all. Just understanding what your role is. Throughout the week, you want to watch film and make the calls so that Sunday, it's easier. Every play, look forward to motion and expect it so it's not a surprise."

Fiery Front

When the Dolphins kick off Sunday for the first time ever at Levi's Stadium, a familiar face will graze the sideline opposite Miami's. Kris Kocurek coached the Dolphins defensive line for one year in 2018. Wednesday, Jesse Davis talked about the aggressive, one-gap style of play he's instituted in San Francisco and the challenges that presents for the Dolphins up front.

"He's a fiery guy, hooting and hollering and everything," Davis said. "We're going to expect this defensive line to have a lot of energy and passion. It's up to us to do our job right, keep Fitzpatrick clean and get our running backs moving forward."

Davis talked this offseason about taking on a more prominent leadership role. Part of that study included reading books, particularly with a military theme. One of the themes of that style of leadership is setting the example with your actions.

Wednesday, Davis talked about the quiet but commanding leadership of players like himself and guard Ereck Flowers.

"Ereck stays in his lane, Davis said. "He goes to work every day and leads by example. He's always on time and there if somebody asks for help. I'm the same way, I don't try to 'rah, rah' everyone around me but if something needs to be said, we'll say it."

Wednesday Injury Report

The Dolphins listed nine players on the Wednesday report.

Full participation: safeties Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) and Kavon Frazier (shoulder), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee)

Limited participation: cornerback Byron Jones (groin/Achilles), guard Solomon Kindley (foot), wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle)

Did not participate: defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder/illness), tight end Durham Smythe (knee), tackle Austin Jackson (foot)