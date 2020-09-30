Top News: Gelling Up Front

Those rankings are no accident. Brian Flores' attention to detail is well-documented, so it should come as no surprise that the Dolphins drill the rules, fundamentals and technique each week with regards to playing mistake-free football.

It starts in training camp when the zebras arrive to officiate practice in a game-like setting. After the on-field work, the officials meet with the team to explain rules, then this process is continued by Flores and his staff throughout the season.

"Making sure we're disciplined in practice, making sure we understand the rules," Dolphins safety Bobby McCain explained. "You can't get too handsy on the top of the route in this league. We go over the rules each and every week. Having the refs here in training camp helped a lot."

"He details every single rule," Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene said. "He's brought referees in to explain the rules. He's got us educated about it and I think that's why we're successful in that area of the game."

"In terms of a clean operation and avoiding the pre-snap penalties, that's been a theme," Fitzpatrick said. "The things we do in practice to eliminate some of those bad habits, preaching fundamentals and the small things like penalties we can avoid, just understanding that those things are not acceptable."

"Taking on Coach Flores' philosophy and being a fundamentally sound team that doesn't make mistakes," Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy said. "Mistakes are penalties and we want to limit those as best as possible. We've done a good job of that this year. If they're calling it tight than we have to tighten up and if they're calling it loose we can be more aggressive."

Slowing Down Seattle

The Seahawks come to town Sunday bringing the NFL's second-ranked scoring offense at 37 points per game. Star quarterback Russell Wilson is responsible for a lot of that offensive success – he's thrown 14 touchdown passes without an interception this year. Wilson also averages better than 32 rushing yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry in his career.

Van Noy talked Wednesday about the challenges of rushing such an elusive quarterback with a penchant for the big play.