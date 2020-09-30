The Blitz: The More You Can Do

On this Day in Dolphins History

September 30, 1973 – Running back Mercury Morris sets a Dolphins single-game rushing record of 197 yards on 15 carries with three TDs (24, 70, 35) in 44-23 win over New England at the Orange Bowl. It's a regular season record that stood until 2002 when Ricky Williams eclipsed the mark.

Stat of the Day

Football Outsiders ranks the Dolphins special teams' unit as the second-best in the National Football League through three games. The only team higher on the list, Miami's Sunday opponent in the Seattle Seahawks. Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman talked about special teams being a reflection of the team's identity and makeup.

"When you look at their special teams, I think it is a small fraction of what they are as a team and how they play the game," Crossman said. "They play fast, they play physical, they are aggressive and they have a good nucleus of players. I think anytime you talk about playing well in the kicking game, it always starts with your specialists. The biggest thing is they have a nice nucleus of veteran and young core players."

Know the Opponent

Russell Wilson is having success no matter where the football goes, especially attacking vertically. Wilson's 149.3 passer rating on balls that travel 20-or-more yards is second among all NFL quarterbacks, per Pro Football Focus (Jared Goff).

Metcalf's 220 yards on such passes (5 receptions on 7 targets) leads all NFL receivers. Lockett has caught one of two deep pass attempts this season for 43 yards, but he was 11th in the NFL in 2019 with 379 receiving yards on deep throws.

Content On Tap

The Dolphins are back on the practice field, which means more sound from Coach Flores and Dolphins players. We'll recap the day's news on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield and Top News on MiamiDolphins.com.