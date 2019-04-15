Top News: Voluntary Minicamp Kicks Off Tomorrow

While NFL teams with returning head coaches started their offseason program Monday, the Dolphins were getting ready for their three-day voluntary minicamp.

The minicamp will be conducted from Tuesday through Thursday, with practice scheduled to begin each day at 11:25 a.m. Only teams with new head coaches, as is the case with the Dolphins and Brian Flores, are eligible to conduct this voluntary veteran minicamp.

The Dolphins then will embark on Phase Two of the offseason program next week. That will last for three weeks and will feature on-field workouts that may include individual player instruction and drills and team practices conducted on a “separates” basis. No live contact is permitted, nor are offense vs. defense drills.

Phase Three will start May 13, will feature nine days of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and will conclude with a three-day minicamp June 4-6. No live contact is permitted during Phase Three, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.