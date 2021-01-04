Top News: Reflecting on the 2020 Miami Dolphins Season

Kicker Jason Sanders:

Asked what he will remember most about the 2020 team, Sanders' answer was in the same ballpark as Karras'.

"This team is fun to be around," Sanders said. "Just the guys we have on this team, the energy they brought every week, the coaching staff. I really enjoyed this season as a whole and I'm ready and excited to see what the future has for us."

Sanders tied a franchise record with 144 points scored in 2020. He credits his approach for matching the 1999 season of kicker Olindo Mare.

"I think I did a good job taking it one week at a time this year and I think that's what helped me perform well week after week," he said.

Safety Eric Rowe

"That's definitely not us as a team."

Rowe made his thoughts about Sunday's loss known clearly and concisely. He also discussed the jump from Year 1 to Year 2 here in Miami.

"Looking from last year -- from the (2019) season to this season was a huge jump," he said. "Now we're obviously playing to take that momentum from this year to next and make that next step where we can compete with playoff contending teams."

Rowe played all 16 games for the second consecutive season, his first full season at his new position.

"I feel like I made a lot of improvements in the run game, something I had trouble with last year coming from corner," Rowe said. "For me to make that next jump is to make the few plays I left out there on the field against All Pro-type of players. I've got to be able to cover those type of guys if I want to be considered one of the best covering safeties."