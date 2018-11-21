Top News: Ryan Tannehill Will Start Against Colts

Confident Carroo: Leonte Carroo made several big plays in the Dolphins' last game before the bye, and he could be in line for more playing time because of all the injuries at wide receiver. Carroo, who spent the first half of the season on the practice squad, is more than ready for the challenge. "I'm excited," he said. "I'm very excited. It's something I feel I've been waiting for. I'm ready. I feel like I got better this year. Going against Bobby (McCain) and X (Xavien Howard) has prepared me and I'm ready to go against anybody. I'm confident and I feel I can perform at a high level." Against Green Bay two Sundays ago, Carroo recovered a fumble on a punt return, ran 14 yards for a first down on a fake punt, and had a 20-yard reception. "It felt good to go out there and make a couple plays, but this was something the Dolphins knew I could do and I knew I could do. It's just a matter of going out there and performing. It's a great opportunity for me to finish these last couple of weeks strong and do anything I can to help this team get to the playoffs."