Top News: Starting Offensive Line Still To Be Determined

Lambeau legacy: Wide receiver Kenny Stills spoke Thursday about playing at the stadium that his father called home during part of his NFL career, but the same goes for linebacker Mike Hull . Like Mike, Tom Hull was a linebacker out of Penn State and one of his two NFL seasons (1975) was spent with the Packers. "I know the story from his time up there," Mike said Friday. "And he actually liked it so much in Green Bay he ended up staying for five years after he was done playing. He likes it up there a lot. He was actually debating coming up (from Pittsburgh) for that game, but he came out for the Jets game last week since it was my first game back." Hull resumed his role as a core special teams player against the Jets in his first action of 2018 after beginning the season on injured reserve.

Brendel ready: Like Hull, Brendel made his first appearance of the season against the Jets after also starting the season on IR, and now he finds himself staring at the possibility of starting against the Packers because of all the injuries on the offensive line. Brendel appeared in all 16 games for the Dolphins last season but has never made an NFL start. "I'm good, for sure," Brendel said. "I'm ready to go. Better than ever." Being able to come back from IR was significant for Brendel. "It's nice," he said. "IR is kind of a long road. I'm really thankful for the Dolphins to use one of the two spots to bring back, me and Mike Hull. It's just great to be back. I'm just ready to work my ass off and make sure I can do the best I can to help the team."