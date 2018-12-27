Top News: T.J. McDonald Recognized With 2018 Good Guy Award

Sanders quest: Despite missing only his second field goal attempt of the season against Jacksonville last Sunday, rookie **Jason Sanders** still has a chance to tie or break the Dolphins' single-season field goal accuracy record with a big game against the Buffalo Bills. Sanders would tie the record of 91.3 set by Jay Feely in 2007 and tied by Cody Parkey last year by going 4-for-4 against the Bills and a 5-for-5 performance would give him the record outright. Sanders also will enter the final regular season weekend leading the NFL in touchback percentage at 80.3 percent (53 touchbacks on 66 kickoffs). Dustin Hopkins of the Washington Redskins is second at 79.7 percent. By comparison, Parkey was 28th in the NFL last year at 41.8 percent.

College spirit: With the University of Alabama facing Oklahoma at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night, an Alabama television reporter visited the Dolphins training facility to get some thoughts from rookie **Minkah Fitzpatrick**, who at this time last year was preparing for the Crimson Tide's run to a national title. Fitzpatrick said he was planning on visiting his former teammates Thursday night, but he was disappointed to not be able to see the game live because the Dolphins will be in Buffalo on Saturday night getting ready for their regular season finale. "It's going to be a real good game," Fitzpatrick said. "It's in my home stadium now. It's going to definitely be killing me because I know if I went to the game, I'd have a whole lot of fun. It would be exciting to be out there with a whole lot of energy. It's a bummer I can't go, but it is what it is. I gotta handle my business."