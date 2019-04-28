What They're Saying: Dolphins Draft Grades Roundup

“We could stop this right now and give the Dolphins an ‘A’ for getting Josh Rosen away from the Cardinals for a swap of second-round picks and a fifth-rounder. Kudos to Miami’s front office for waiting it out and taking advantage of Arizona’s confusion at that position. As to the Dolphins’ actual draft, the returns look less spectacular. 13th-overall pick Christian Wilkins is as clean off the field as you’d ever want, but he’s limited to a one-gap three-technique role if you want him to dominate. Third-round Wisconsin guard Michael Deiter is decent in a phone booth, but has athletic limitations. Ohio State offensive tackle Isaiah Prince is a developmental pass-protector, If there’s a steal in this class, it might be Washington running back Myles Gaskin, an undersized fireplug who ran for over 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons with the Huskies. Getting a potential franchise quarterback for pennies on the dollar is what takes his draft out of the fire."