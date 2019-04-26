What They're Saying: National Media Grades Christian Wilkins Selection

“This is a fascinating selection: Presumably, new Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will run the Patriots-style scheme that he has spent his entire career teaching. Wilkins has the size that the scheme demands, but stylistically, his game is built more on quickness and movement than raw power. Perhaps Flores envisions Wilkins filling the Trey Flowers role. The two have different body types, but Flowers always thrived on the stunts and twists that Wilkins seems tailor-made to execute.”

“There are usually between two and seven top NFL prospects playing on the Clemson front seven at any given time. That forces opponents to cross their fingers, use lots of misdirection and screens and try to get the ball out of the quarterback's hand in 0.3 nanoseconds. A Clemson defensive lineman might have only three sacks in a season because the quarterback was already pudding by the time he arrived on most plays, or 12.5 just from cleaning up after his teammates. Wilkins, a regular contributor since the Shaq Lawson/Kevin Dodd days, has only 16 career sacks, but he's one of the guys who blew up the middle so Lawson, Dodd, Carlos Watkins, Clelin Farrell, Austin Bryant and others could look like heroes. He's a first-step disruptor who played a lot of nose tackle (despite the presence of the enormous Dexter Lawrence) but fits best as a 3-tech. Wilkins also earned his degree early, is active in community service and gets high marks for locker room leadership. He won't rack up the sacks, so the Dolphins will have to find pass rushers later in this draft (or in the future). But they just picked up an anchor both on and off the field.”