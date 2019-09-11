AC In The AM: A Lifetime Of Memories | Dolphins vs. Tom Brady

Well, now we know. On Sunday, Tom Brady will be making his 34th start against the Dolphins at the age of 42. He is 22-11 in the previous 33 games. While I can’t tell you back in 2003 that I imagined he would someday become perhaps the greatest quarterback of all time, it was evident by that throw to Troy Brown that this was a special player capable of special things.

Nonetheless, the Dolphins have been as successful as any team against Brady, most of that success coming in South Florida where Brady has won just seven of 17 meetings, by far his worst road record against any team. Never did he struggle more down here than in the 2006 game when he completed just 12 of 25 passes for 78 yards in a 21-0 defeat. He was sacked four times in that game, once by Jason Taylor, and fumbled twice. It was certainly one he’d rather forget.