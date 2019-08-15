AC In The AM: Jerome Baker So Important To This Defense

Back then his resume was built on speed far more than savvy. He was the fastest linebacker on the team and it really wasn’t very close. But he couldn’t use that speed the way he wanted because there was much to think about, so much to decipher.

“It was a cool learning experience,” Baker says today. “But now I’m much more confident. Now I don’t have to think so much, I can just react.”

Watch Baker in the next two preseason games when the starters get most of their playing time, how he might rush the passer on one play and drop back in coverage the next, how he rarely comes off the field and how there are now very few wasted steps. He isn’t where he wants to be just yet, but he’s well on the way, and this confident young man will tell you, “I’m going to keep working every day to get there.”

We saw clear signs of Baker’s vast potential last season. He started 11 of the 16 games, finished with 73 tackles and three sacks, two of them coming against Cincinnati. It had been six seasons since the last time a Dolphins’ rookie linebacker had registered two sacks in a game.