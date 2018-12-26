AC In The AM: Rookie Class Filled With Promise

He is everything we had hoped he would be, and maybe even a little bit more. How many rookie defensive backs can come in and play the slot, the outside and safety equally well? How many come in on Monday when his teammates are off? Studies tape until late at night? Works all week to try to find an edge, a clue, something to make a difference? I recently asked Fitzpatrick whether his Pick-6 against the Vikings was preparation or anticipation? He smiled. "Maybe a little bit of both," he said. "I watched plenty of tape. I saw how often they ran that play. I was supposed to blitz, but I had a feeling it was coming my way." You can argue all you want about what player the Dolphins might have taken instead of Fitzpatrick as the No. 11 overall pick. But you can't argue with his results. This was a stud first round pick and I have a feeling he'll continue to prove it over the next decade or so.