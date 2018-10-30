AC In The AM: Where Things Stand At Midseason

Secondary: Why so many big plays given up over the past two games? Why so many obvious breakdowns? It's somewhat baffling because this group is healthy, cornerback Xavien Howard has just about matured into elite status and No. 1 pick Minkah Fitzpatrick has been as good as advertised. Still, the problems exist and the proof is on the tape. What's next? This group needs to start playing like the strength of this defense, which is exactly what it should be.