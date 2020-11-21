Countdown to Kick | Dolphins at Broncos

Nov 21, 2020 at 03:02 PM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

Who: Miami Dolphins (6-3) at Denver Broncos (3-6)

When: Sunday, November 22, 4:05 EDT
Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado
Weather 42 degrees, partly cloudy, 9 MPH wins

Dolphins Game Release (PDF)
Broncos Game Release (PDF)

How to Watch

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)

Watching Online: Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.

Radio Voices: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

Related Links

The Series

Series Record: Dolphins lead 12-6-1 (includes postseason, Denver 1-0)

At Miami: Dolphins lead 8-1

At Denver: Broncos lead 5-4-1

Last Meeting: 2017 at Miami; Dolphins 35, Broncos 9

Series Trend: The Dolphins are winners in three of the last five games against the Broncos dating back to 2005. With a pair of blowouts (35-9 in 2017 and 34-10 in 2005), the Dolphins point differential in those five games is +53. The last meeting in Denver between these two teams was a thrilling 39-36 shootout in 2014 between quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Ryan Tannehill, who combined to throw seven touchdown passes.

Broncos Scouting Report

Denver's Record: 3-6

Last Game: Lost 37-12 vs. Las Vegas

The injury bug is hitting the Broncos this season hard. Still, Vic Fangio's team is playing hard and keeping themselves in tight games most weeks. Denver scored its biggest win of the year in Week 6 with an 18-12 victory over the New England Patriots. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb leads the Broncos with 5.5 sacks and the offense is chock-full of explosive playmakers. Rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy leads the team with 552 receiving yards and running backs Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay have a combined 852 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns on the year.

New Faces

Key Veteran Additions: RB Melvin Gordon, DE Christian Covington, LB Mark Barron, LB Anthony Chickillo, OG Graham Glasgow

Draft (Rounds 1-3): WR Jerry Jeudy (1st round, Alabama), WR K.J. Hamler (2nd round, Penn State), CB Michael Ojemudia (3rd round, Iowa), OC Lloyd Cushenberry (3rd round, LSU), DT McTelvin Agim (3rd round, Arkansas)

Friday Injury Report

Dolphins: Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and offensive guard Solomon Kindley are QUESTIONABLE.

Broncos: Inside linebacker Joe Jones is OUT.

Quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, offensive guard Graham Glasgow, defensive end DeShaun Williams, offensive tackle Jake Rodgers, and cornerback Bryce Callahan are all QUESTIONABLE.

For the rest of the Dolphins-Broncos Week 11 injury report, click here.

