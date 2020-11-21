Countdown to Kick | Dolphins at Broncos

The injury bug is hitting the Broncos this season hard. Still, Vic Fangio's team is playing hard and keeping themselves in tight games most weeks. Denver scored its biggest win of the year in Week 6 with an 18-12 victory over the New England Patriots. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb leads the Broncos with 5.5 sacks and the offense is chock-full of explosive playmakers. Rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy leads the team with 552 receiving yards and running backs Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay have a combined 852 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns on the year.