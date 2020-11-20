Top News: Heading Out West Again

Though he never faced him in college, Dolphins rookie left tackle Austin Jackson is ready for a heavyweight bout.

"He's a bigger type of athlete, but he also has some size and speed on him as well," Jackson said. "So I would say biggest thing for him would be just to get down the middle of him. Try to center myself up with him so I can be in a good position to react to any move – to any initial or counter move because he will throw a counter move after his initial rush."

The Broncos present problems on the offensive side as well. Running backs Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay have compiled 852 yards from scrimmage with six touchdowns combined this season. Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker detailed the obstacles of keeping an eye on substitutions and knowing the tendencies of the offense with each player they bring into the game.

"They definitely have two unique backs and what I mean by that is you have to do your homework of who is in the game because you have to anticipate of what they are trying to do with that back," Baker said. "For us, that's been our goal with pretty much anybody we face. You have to know who is in the game, you've got to know who you're going against, what they do well, what they struggle with and play accordingly."

"Those two backs are good, everyone knows that," Flores said. They're tough to tackle whether it's zone scheme, gap scheme, inside or outside.

On the outside, Denver also features a handful of wide receivers and tight ends with a big-play arsenal. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy leads the team with 552 receiving yards and is eighth in the NFL at 16.2 yards per reception. Second-year tight end Noah Fant is 10th among tight ends with 367 receiving yards.

"This is a good football team," Flore said. "They're well coached, they're hungry for a win. This is going to be a tough test. We're going to have to play well in all three phases. We have to show up every week."

Undrafted Rookies Earning More Playing Time