The Blitz: Put Your Own Sauce On It

November 20, 2020
With the third of four trips out west on the docket today, the Dolphins are in search of the franchise's first six-game winning streak since 2016. The Dolphins are also looking for their fourth road win in a row, and three in a row out west after winning in San Francisco and Arizona earlier this season.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Thursday Injury Report
Dolphins: Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hip) and offensive guard Solomon Kindley (foot) were limited participants in Thursday's practice.
Broncos: Inside linebacker Joe Jones (calf) did not practice on Thursday. Quarterback Drew Lock (ribs), offensive tackle Jake Rodgers (shoulder), tight end Noah Fant (ribs), offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), cornerback A.J. Bouye (hip) and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) were all limited participants in Thursday's Broncos practice.
They Said It
In a week-to-week league, the Dolphins keep pace with adaptable game plans that are sometimes unrecognizable from one game to the next. That's enough to make a young player's head swim; but as his rookie season goes along, Brandon Jones is seeing the game slow down and his professional approach is beginning to click.
"It's always fun just to see from my position to see where I'll lined up this week, my certain job description this week versus what it was last week and just being able to adjust," Jones said. "That's one big thing that I'm still kind of trying to learn each week, is just to be able to master my job description and be able to carry that on, on a consistent basis from week to week."
He's played as many as 39 snaps (Los Angeles Rams) and as few as nine (San Francisco) in various games this season. Fittingly enough, those two teams are diametrically opposed in their offensive attacks (the Rams primarily a three wide receiver offense and the 49ers a two-back offense).
One thing remains consistent – Jones loves the Dolphins' amoeba front, a defensive call in which no player lines up as a down defensive lineman.
"The quarterback never knows where pressure's coming, if we're coming, if we're not coming," Jones said. "So it gives you a lot of freedom. It kind of just lets you be able to do what you want to do, put your own sauce on it, like our coach says, and at the end of the day, you just kind of create confusion for the offense and for the quarterback."
Around the Beat
The Dolphins +74 point differential in the first half of games is best in the NFL. Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post detailed Miami's fast starts this season.
"This year, the emphasis has been to start fast, start fast, start fast," Baker said. "We've proven that we can come back or things like that. But this year, we really wanted to, every game, start fast. And lately, we've definitely been doing it."
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
November 20-21, 2010 - More than 400 cyclists take part throughout two days of the inaugural Dolphins Cycling Challenge. DCC riders cycle across three South Florida counties and raised $533,106 to support cancer research and treatment for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Stat of the Day
Brandon Jones makes the most out of the playing time he's earned this season. With the 16th-most snaps on the Dolphins defense, he's sixth on the team with 32 combined tackles. More than a quarter (9) of those tackles were within two yards of the line of scrimmage on running plays.
Know the Broncos
Running backs Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay have a combined 852 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. Rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy leads Denver with 552 receiving yards at 16.2 yards per receptions and tight end Noah Fant is catching 66 percent of his targets for 367 receiving yards.
Content on Tap
