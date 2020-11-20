The Blitz: Put Your Own Sauce On It

They Said It

In a week-to-week league, the Dolphins keep pace with adaptable game plans that are sometimes unrecognizable from one game to the next. That's enough to make a young player's head swim; but as his rookie season goes along, Brandon Jones is seeing the game slow down and his professional approach is beginning to click.

"It's always fun just to see from my position to see where I'll lined up this week, my certain job description this week versus what it was last week and just being able to adjust," Jones said. "That's one big thing that I'm still kind of trying to learn each week, is just to be able to master my job description and be able to carry that on, on a consistent basis from week to week."

He's played as many as 39 snaps (Los Angeles Rams) and as few as nine (San Francisco) in various games this season. Fittingly enough, those two teams are diametrically opposed in their offensive attacks (the Rams primarily a three wide receiver offense and the 49ers a two-back offense).

One thing remains consistent – Jones loves the Dolphins' amoeba front, a defensive call in which no player lines up as a down defensive lineman.

"The quarterback never knows where pressure's coming, if we're coming, if we're not coming," Jones said. "So it gives you a lot of freedom. It kind of just lets you be able to do what you want to do, put your own sauce on it, like our coach says, and at the end of the day, you just kind of create confusion for the offense and for the quarterback."

Around the Beat

The Dolphins +74 point differential in the first half of games is best in the NFL. Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post detailed Miami's fast starts this season.