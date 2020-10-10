Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at 49ers

Miami Dolphins (1-3) at San Francisco 49ers (2-2)
When: Sunday, October 11, 4:05 EDT* Where:* Levi's Stadium – Santa Clara, California* Weather:* 74 degrees, partly cloudy, 16 MPH winds
Dolphins: Game Release (PDF)49ers: Game Release (PDF)
How to Watch
TV: FOX (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Lindsey Czarniak)
Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
Watching Online: Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.
Radio Voices: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
Series Record: Miami leads 7-6 (including playoffs)
At Miami: Dolphins lead 4-2
At San Francisco: 49ers lead 4-3
Last Meeting: 2016 at Miami; Dolphins 31, 49ers 24
Series Trend: The last meeting between this storied franchises was decided by one yard. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick was wrestled to the ground on a second-and-goal play at the Dolphins 2-yard line by Ndamukong Suh and Kiko Alonso to preserve victory for the home side. San Francisco took the previous matchup in the penultimate season at Candlestick Park in 2012. The Dolphins won the previous two matchups (2008 in Miami and 2004 in San Francisco). Tomorrow's game is the Dolphins first ever in Levi's Stadium, which opened in 2014.
**
49ers Scouting Report**
San Francisco's Record: 2-
Last Game: Lost 25-20 vs. Philadelphia
One year after playing in the Super Bowl, Kyle Shanahan and his staff have overcome a rash of injuries making significant contributors unavailable to start the new season with a pair of wins in four tries. San Francisco are 1-1 without Jimmy Garoppolo under center in 2020, and since his 2017 arrival, the 49ers are 24-7 with No. 10 in the huddle.
Despite being without 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa, the 49ers have the third-ranked total and scoring defense in the National Football League.
New Faces
Key Veteran Additions: WR Travis Benjamin, DE Dion Jordan, TE Jordan Reed, DE Exekiel Ansah
Draft (Rounds 1-4): DT Javon Kinlaw (South Carolina, 1st round), WR Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State, 1st round) – no picks in rounds 2-4.
Friday Injury Report
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Injury
|Game Status
|DE Shaq Lawson
|Shoulder
|Out
|TE Durham Smythe
|Knee
|Out
|WR Jakeem Grant
|Illness
|Questionable
San Francisco 49ers
|Player
|Injury
|Game Status
|CB K'Wuan Williams
|Knee
|Out
|CB Emmanuel Moseley
|Concussion
|Out
|CB Dontae Johnson
|Groin
|Out
|DE Ezekiel Ansah
|Biceps
|Out
|WR Deebo Samuel
|Illness
|Questionable
|RB Raheem Mostert
|Knee
|Questionable
|CB Ahkello Witherspoon
|Hamstring
|Questionable