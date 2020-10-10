Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at 49ers

The Series

Series Trend: The last meeting between this storied franchises was decided by one yard. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick was wrestled to the ground on a second-and-goal play at the Dolphins 2-yard line by Ndamukong Suh and Kiko Alonso to preserve victory for the home side. San Francisco took the previous matchup in the penultimate season at Candlestick Park in 2012. The Dolphins won the previous two matchups (2008 in Miami and 2004 in San Francisco). Tomorrow's game is the Dolphins first ever in Levi's Stadium, which opened in 2014.