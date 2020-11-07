Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Cardinals

Nov 07, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

Miami Dolphins (4-3) at Arizona Cardinals (5-2)

When: Sunday November 8, 4:25 EDT
Where: State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona
Weather: 66 degrees, partly cloudy – retractable roof

Dolphins Game Release (PDF)
Rams Game Release (PDF)

How to Watch

TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Michael Grady)

Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)

Watching Online: Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.

Radio Voices: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

The Series

Series Record: Dolphins lead 9-3

At Miami: Dolphins lead 6-1

At Arizona: Cardinals lead 2-1

At St. Louis: Dolphins lead 3-0

Last Meeting: 2016 at Miami; Dolphins 26, Rams 23

Series Trend: The last two meetings between these intra-conference foes came down to the wire. In 2016, the Dolphins survived a South Florida downpour and an injury to starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill to hold off a late Cardinals rally. In 2012, Tannehill's rookie season, the first-round pick quarterback threw for a career-high 431 yards but an overtime interception set the Cardinals up for the game-winning field goal.

Cardinals Scouting Report

Arizona's Record: 5-2

Last Game: Won 37-34 (OT) over Seattle

Kyler Murray leads all quarterbacks with 437 rushing yards and is 14th in rushing regardless of position. He utilizes a deep receiving corps led by DeAndre Hopkins' 703 receiving yards to generate balance on offense. The Arizona defense blitzes 38.6 percent of the time, per Pro Football Reference, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL.

New Faces

Key Veteran Additions: DT Jordan Phillips, LB Devon Kennard, LB De'Vondre Campbell

Draft (Rounds 1-4): LB Isaiah Simmons (Clemson, 1st round), OT Josh Jones (Houston, 3rd round), DT Leki Fotu (Utah, 4th round), DT Rashard Lawrence (LSU, 4th round)

Friday Injury Report

Dolphins: Running back Matt Breida (hamstring) is OUT. Cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) is QUESTIONABLE.

Cardinals: Running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) are OUT. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and linebacker Zeke Turner (toe) are QUESTIONABLE.

To read the rest of the Dolphins-Cardinals final injury report, click here.

