Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Colts

OVERVIEW: Despite the stunning retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck during the preseason, the Colts have put themselves in the thick of the playoff race halfway through their regular season schedule. Indianapolis has specialized in playing close games, with every single one of their games decided by seven points or less, four of them by three points or less. Jacoby Brissett has been impressive as Luck’s replacement, compiling a 99.7 passer rating through the first eight games, even with star receiver T.Y. Hilton missing two games with injuries. Former University of South Florida back Marlon Mack is on pace to rush for more than 1,300 yards in 2019 with 679 yards at the halfway mark, including a high of 174 in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Colts offensive line has become one of the best units in the NFL thanks in large to former first-round pick Quenton Nelson, the former Notre Dame guard. The defense, which gained a lot of attention after a 19-13 victory at Kansas City, was bolstered in the offseason by the acquisition of former Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston, who leads the team with six sacks. Perhaps the most impressive player on defense is linebacker Darius Leonard, who earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2018. Veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri has had a difficult season with five missed field goals and five missed extra points. His roller-coaster season was exemplified the past two weeks when he kicked a last-second game-winning field goal against Denver but badly missed a potential game-winning kick at Pittsburgh.