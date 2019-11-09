Saturday, Nov 09, 2019 10:05 AM

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Colts

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Miami Dolphins (1-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts (5-3)

Game Facts

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 10

TIME: 4:05 p.m. ET

SITE: Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis, Ind.

TV: CBS

WATCHING ONLINE: This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.

TV ANNOUNCERS: Greg Gumbel, play-by-play; Trent Green, color analyst; Melanie Collins, sideline

DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)

RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

The Series

SERIES RECORD: Miami leads 47-27 (including playoffs)

AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 25-12

AT INDIANAPOLIS: Dolphins lead 14-9

AT BALTIMORE: Dolphins lead 8-6

LAST MEETING: 2018 at Indianapolis; Colts 27, Dolphins 24

SERIES TREND: While the Colts has won five of the past six meetings overall, the Dolphins have done very well in Indianapolis, winning in six of their past nine visits. Those victories came in 1998 (24-15), 1999 (34-31), 2000 (17-14), 2001 (27-24), 2002 (21-13) and 2013 (24-20).

HISTORY LESSON: This will be the eighth meeting between the teams since the Colts left the AFC East beginning with the 2002 season. The teams faced each other in 2003, 2006, 2009, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018. Read more Matchup Memories here.

Scouting Report

INDIANAPOLIS’ RECORD: 5-3

LAST GAME: Lost 26-24 at Pittsburgh

OVERVIEW: Despite the stunning retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck during the preseason, the Colts have put themselves in the thick of the playoff race halfway through their regular season schedule. Indianapolis has specialized in playing close games, with every single one of their games decided by seven points or less, four of them by three points or less. Jacoby Brissett has been impressive as Luck’s replacement, compiling a 99.7 passer rating through the first eight games, even with star receiver T.Y. Hilton missing two games with injuries. Former University of South Florida back Marlon Mack is on pace to rush for more than 1,300 yards in 2019 with 679 yards at the halfway mark, including a high of 174 in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Colts offensive line has become one of the best units in the NFL thanks in large to former first-round pick Quenton Nelson, the former Notre Dame guard. The defense, which gained a lot of attention after a 19-13 victory at Kansas City, was bolstered in the offseason by the acquisition of former Chiefs pass rusher Justin Houston, who leads the team with six sacks. Perhaps the most impressive player on defense is linebacker Darius Leonard, who earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2018. Veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri has had a difficult season with five missed field goals and five missed extra points. His roller-coaster season was exemplified the past two weeks when he kicked a last-second game-winning field goal against Denver but badly missed a potential game-winning kick at Pittsburgh.

KEY NEW FACES: CB Rock Ya-Sin (draft-2nd round), DE Ben Banogu (draft-2nd), WR Parris Campbell (draft-2nd), DE Justin Houston (Kansas City), QB Brian Hoyer (New England)

KEY VETERANS GONE: QB Andrew Luck

Final Injury Report

Table inside Article
Miami Dolphins Out Doubtful Questionable
S Reshad Jones (chest) C/G Evan Boehm (hip)
CB Ken Webster (ankle) DT Davon Godchaux (shoulder)
C Daniel Kilgore (knee)
DE Avery Moss (ankle)
Table inside Article
Indianapolis Colts Out Doubtful Questionable
WR Parris Campbell (hand) QB Jacoby Brissett (knee)
WR T.Y. Hilton (calf) CB Pierre Desir (hamstring)
CB Quincy Wilson (shoulder)

