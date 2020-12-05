Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs Bengals

Miami Dolphins (7-4) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1)
When: Sunday December 6, 1:00 EDT
Where: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Fla.
Weather: 72 degrees, partly cloudy, 60 percent humidity, 9 MPH winds
How to Watch
TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, AJ Ross)
Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
Watching Online: Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.
Radio Voices: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
Series Record: Dolphins lead all-time series 17-7 (includes 1973 playoffs, Dolphins won 34-16)
At Miami: Dolphins lead 8-2
At Cincinnati: Dolphins lead 9-5
Last Meeting: 2019 at Miami; Dolphins 38, Bengals 35 (OT)
Series Trend: The last two Dolphins-Bengals meetings in Miami went into overtime, including last year's Week 16 thriller. The Dolphins raced out to a 35-12 lead before the Bengals stormed back with the final 23 points in regulation including 16 in the final 29 seconds of the fourth quarter. Miami won with triple zeros on the overtime clock with a 37-yard Jason Sanders field goal. The Bengals' 2013 trip to Miami also ended in overtime when defensive end Cam Wake walked it off on Thursday Night Football with a sack of Andy Dalton. The sack occurred in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 22-20 Dolphins victory.
Bengals Scouting Report
Cincinnati's Record: 2-8-1
Last Game: Lost 17-19 vs. New York Giants
Fourth-year quarterback Brandon Allen is expected to make the fifth start of his NFL career. Last week, Allen made his Bengals debut in the loss to the Giants. He has a full complement of weapons with veteran A.J. Green, rookie Tee Higgins and the team-leader in receptions (72) and receiving yards (725) Tyler Boyd at wide receiver. Boyd's 623 yards from the slot are second in the NFL behind only Buffalo's Cole Beasley, per Pro Football Focus. Defensively, the Bengals are led by PFF's highest-graded safety Jessie Bates III and defensive end Carl Lawson, whose 36 quarterback pressures are double the No. 2 pressure-man of the Bengals (defensive end Sam Hubbard with 18).
New Faces
Key Veteran Additions: S Vonn Bell, CB Mackensie Alexander, OG Xavier Su'a-Filo, CB Trae Waynes (I.R.), DT D.J. Reader (I.R.)
Draft (Rounds 1-4): QB Joe Burrow (1st round, LSU), WR Tee Higgins (2nd round, Clemson), LB Logan Wilson (3rd round, Wyoming), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (4th round, Appalachian State)
Friday Injury Report and Roster News
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed running back Matt Breida on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Dolphins:
Running backs DeAndre Washington and Salvon Ahmed are DOUBTFUL.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver/running back Malcolm Perry and offensive guard Solomon Kindley are QUESTIONABLE.
Bengals:
Cornerback Tony Brown and offensive guard Alex Redmond are OUT.
Defensive tackles Christian Covington and Xavier Williams, long snapper Clark Harris, offensive guard B.J. Finney, cornerback Darius Phillips, safety Brandon Wilson and wide receiver Mike Thomas are QUESTIONABLE.
For the rest of the Dolphins-Bengals Week 13 injury report, click here.