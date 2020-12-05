Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs Bengals

The Series

Series Record: Dolphins lead all-time series 17-7 (includes 1973 playoffs, Dolphins won 34-16)

At Miami: Dolphins lead 8-2

At Cincinnati: Dolphins lead 9-5

Last Meeting: 2019 at Miami; Dolphins 38, Bengals 35 (OT)

Series Trend: The last two Dolphins-Bengals meetings in Miami went into overtime, including last year's Week 16 thriller. The Dolphins raced out to a 35-12 lead before the Bengals stormed back with the final 23 points in regulation including 16 in the final 29 seconds of the fourth quarter. Miami won with triple zeros on the overtime clock with a 37-yard Jason Sanders field goal. The Bengals' 2013 trip to Miami also ended in overtime when defensive end Cam Wake walked it off on Thursday Night Football with a sack of Andy Dalton. The sack occurred in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 22-20 Dolphins victory.

Bengals Scouting Report

Cincinnati's Record: 2-8-1

Last Game: Lost 17-19 vs. New York Giants

Fourth-year quarterback Brandon Allen is expected to make the fifth start of his NFL career. Last week, Allen made his Bengals debut in the loss to the Giants. He has a full complement of weapons with veteran A.J. Green, rookie Tee Higgins and the team-leader in receptions (72) and receiving yards (725) Tyler Boyd at wide receiver. Boyd's 623 yards from the slot are second in the NFL behind only Buffalo's Cole Beasley, per Pro Football Focus. Defensively, the Bengals are led by PFF's highest-graded safety Jessie Bates III and defensive end Carl Lawson, whose 36 quarterback pressures are double the No. 2 pressure-man of the Bengals (defensive end Sam Hubbard with 18).

New Faces

Key Veteran Additions: S Vonn Bell, CB Mackensie Alexander, OG Xavier Su'a-Filo, CB Trae Waynes (I.R.), DT D.J. Reader (I.R.)