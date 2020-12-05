Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs Bengals

Dec 05, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

Miami Dolphins (7-4) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (2-8-1)

When: Sunday December 6, 1:00 EDT
Where: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Fla.
Weather: 72 degrees, partly cloudy, 60 percent humidity, 9 MPH winds

Dolphins Game Release (PDF)
Bengals Game Release (PDF)

How to Watch

TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, AJ Ross)

Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)

Watching Online: Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.

Radio Voices: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

Related Links

The Series

Series Record: Dolphins lead all-time series 17-7 (includes 1973 playoffs, Dolphins won 34-16)

At Miami: Dolphins lead 8-2

At Cincinnati: Dolphins lead 9-5

Last Meeting: 2019 at Miami; Dolphins 38, Bengals 35 (OT)

Series Trend: The last two Dolphins-Bengals meetings in Miami went into overtime, including last year's Week 16 thriller. The Dolphins raced out to a 35-12 lead before the Bengals stormed back with the final 23 points in regulation including 16 in the final 29 seconds of the fourth quarter. Miami won with triple zeros on the overtime clock with a 37-yard Jason Sanders field goal. The Bengals' 2013 trip to Miami also ended in overtime when defensive end Cam Wake walked it off on Thursday Night Football with a sack of Andy Dalton. The sack occurred in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 22-20 Dolphins victory.

Bengals Scouting Report

Cincinnati's Record: 2-8-1

Last Game: Lost 17-19 vs. New York Giants

Fourth-year quarterback Brandon Allen is expected to make the fifth start of his NFL career. Last week, Allen made his Bengals debut in the loss to the Giants. He has a full complement of weapons with veteran A.J. Green, rookie Tee Higgins and the team-leader in receptions (72) and receiving yards (725) Tyler Boyd at wide receiver. Boyd's 623 yards from the slot are second in the NFL behind only Buffalo's Cole Beasley, per Pro Football Focus. Defensively, the Bengals are led by PFF's highest-graded safety Jessie Bates III and defensive end Carl Lawson, whose 36 quarterback pressures are double the No. 2 pressure-man of the Bengals (defensive end Sam Hubbard with 18).

New Faces

Key Veteran Additions: S Vonn Bell, CB Mackensie Alexander, OG Xavier Su'a-Filo, CB Trae Waynes (I.R.), DT D.J. Reader (I.R.)

Draft (Rounds 1-4): QB Joe Burrow (1st round, LSU), WR Tee Higgins (2nd round, Clemson), LB Logan Wilson (3rd round, Wyoming), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (4th round, Appalachian State)

Friday Injury Report and Roster News

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed running back Matt Breida on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Dolphins:

Running backs DeAndre Washington and Salvon Ahmed are DOUBTFUL.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver/running back Malcolm Perry and offensive guard Solomon Kindley are QUESTIONABLE.

Bengals:

Cornerback Tony Brown and offensive guard Alex Redmond are OUT.

Defensive tackles Christian Covington and Xavier Williams, long snapper Clark Harris, offensive guard B.J. Finney, cornerback Darius Phillips, safety Brandon Wilson and wide receiver Mike Thomas are QUESTIONABLE.

For the rest of the Dolphins-Bengals Week 13 injury report, click here.

Related Content

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Jets

With kickoff a little over 24 hours away, we take a look at the key details for tomorrow's game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets
news

Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Broncos

With kickoff a little over 24 hours away, we take a look at the key details for tomorrow's game between the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos
news

Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Chargers

With kickoff a little over 24 hours away, we take a look at the key details for tomorrow's game between the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals
news

Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Cardinals

With kickoff a little over 24 hours away, we take a look at the key details for tomorrow's game between the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals
news

Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Rams

With kickoff a little over 24 hours away, we take a look at the key details for tomorrow's game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams
news

Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Jets

With kickoff 24 hours away, get the latest, key details for Sunday's game at Hard Rock Stadium
news

Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at 49ers

Kickoff is just 24 hours away; catch up on the latest surrounding the Dolphins Week 5 matchup with the 49ers
news

Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs Seahawks

We are 24 hours out from kickoff, get read for Miami-Seattle
news

Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Jaguars

Miami tees it up for their Week 3 primetime matchup vs. in-state rival Jacksonville in just over 24 hours
news

Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Bills

Kickoff is fast approaching as Miami welcomes division rival Buffalo to Hard Rock Stadium for the 2020 home opener
news

Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins at Patriots

It's GAMEDAY! Dolphins at Patriots kicks off at 1 PM on CBS.

Advertising