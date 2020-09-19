Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Bills

The Series

Series Trend: The Dolphins look to snap a three-game skid against division rival Buffalo. The Dolphins last win over the Bills came in 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium when the home team triumphed on the final play. The Bills won both contests vs. Miami in 2017 giving them a 5-1 mark against the Dolphins in the last six games.

History Lesson: A rivalry 55 years in the making, the Dolphins-Bills tilt has been a back-and-forth affair. The Bills won the 1960's with a mark of 4-3-1, but went winless for the 70's as Miami won all 20 games in the same decade that brought the franchise a pair of Lombardi Trophies. The next three decades produced a 46-38 advantage to the Bills. Over the last decade, there have been four sweeps in the series (two apiece).