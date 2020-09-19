Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins (0-1) vs Buffalo Bills (1-0)
When: Sunday September 20, 1:00 EDT
Where: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Fla.
Weather: 88 degrees, 80% chance of rain, thunderstorms, 78% humidity
Dolphins: Game Release (PDF)
How to Watch
TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta)
Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
Watching Online: Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.
Radio Voices: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
Series Record: Miami leads 61-50-1 (including playoffs)
At Miami: Dolphins lead 35-21-1
At Buffalo: Bills lead 29-25
At Toronto, Canada: Dolphins lead 1-0
Last Meeting: 2019 at Miami; Bills 37, Dolphins 20
Series Trend: The Dolphins look to snap a three-game skid against division rival Buffalo. The Dolphins last win over the Bills came in 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium when the home team triumphed on the final play. The Bills won both contests vs. Miami in 2017 giving them a 5-1 mark against the Dolphins in the last six games.
History Lesson: A rivalry 55 years in the making, the Dolphins-Bills tilt has been a back-and-forth affair. The Bills won the 1960's with a mark of 4-3-1, but went winless for the 70's as Miami won all 20 games in the same decade that brought the franchise a pair of Lombardi Trophies. The next three decades produced a 46-38 advantage to the Bills. Over the last decade, there have been four sweeps in the series (two apiece).
Bills Scouting Report
Buffalo's Record: 1-0
Last Game: Won 27-17 vs. New York Jets
In Head Coach Sean McDermott's first year in charge at Buffalo, the Bills snapped a 17-year playoff drought – at the time, the longest in the four major American sports. After missing the postseason in 2018, the Bills were right back to playoff football in 2019. McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane have completely remade the roster with an emphasis on culture.
Buffalo's defensive back haul in the 2017 offseason (Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer) set a precedent that would produce the NFL's second-ranked scoring and total defense in 2019.
White, a first-team All-Pro in his third NFL season, has limited opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 61.0 in his career. The safety tandem – Poyer and Hyde -- have combined for 19 interceptions and 42 passes defensed since their respective western New York arrivals.
The Dolphins will see a dual-threat quarterback for the second straight week as third-year pro Josh Allen is set to make his fifth career start against Miami. In the four previous games, Allen rushed for 318 yards and 13 total touchdowns.
New Faces
Key Veteran Additions: WR Stefon Diggs, DT Vernon Butler, DE Mario Addison
Draft (Rounds 1-4): DE A.J. Epenesa (Iowa, 2nd round), RB Zack Moss (Utah, 2nd round), WR Gabriel Davis (UCF, 4th round)
Injury Report
The Dolphins will be without linebacker Elandon Roberts (concussion). Safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) is doubtful and wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring) is questionable.
The visiting Bills will be without three linebackers.
Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), Matt Milano (hamstring) and Del'Shawn Philips (quadriceps) have been ruled out, the will miss Sunday's game.