Fins Flashback | Richmond Webb Details Dolphins-Bills Rivalry

Despite facing one of the NFL's top five all-time pass rushers two times every year, Webb ripped off seven trips to the Pro Bowl to start his career (1990-1996).

"Bruce Smith – him and Reggie White were always kind of 1-2 as far as the top defensive ends," Webb said. "I was happy that Reggie was on the opposite side because I've got enough to deal with, with Bruce. That was the toughest guy I had to play against year-in and year-out."

As if preparing for a man with 200 career sacks wasn't enough of a challenge, blocking that ferocious pass rusher on the infield dirt at Joe Robbie (and later Pro Player) Stadium added to the obstacles Webb faced against the Hall of Famer.

"It wasn't fun at all," Webb said. "I remember we would get down close to the end zone and trying to line up on that infield, your cleats wouldn't dig in. It was a challenge you had to deal with and you don't want to be focused on that when you've got Bruce Smith on the opposite side of you."

"You had to make sure you get your footing on their initial move," Webb said. "If you try to shift too quick, you would slip and fall down which could be a nightmare for a guy like Dan Marino if he didn't see it coming."

Going to Buffalo presented an entirely different challenge, especially later in the season. Regardless of the time of year, one thing remained consistent – the lack of love lost between the Dolphins players and the Bills fans. And the Bills players, for that matter.

"I don't know how it got started, it was a long time before I got here, but these two teams don't like each other," Webb said. "It was the game of the year every time we played."

"The fans would really give it to us," Webb said. "They let us know that they didn't welcome us at all. They took pleasure any time they could stick to us, so I just said if this is the way it is, then that's the way it is."