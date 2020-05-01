Fins Flashback | Thanksgiving 2003 Against Dallas Cowboys

"It was a coming out party for me playing on the biggest stage of my career,' Chambers said. "Coach [Dave] Wannstedt let [Offensive Coordinator] Norv Turner loose [against] his old team with no play-calling restrictions. The defense played lights out. Great team win!"

Leading the defensive charge were the usual suspects – Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas. Taylor scooped and scored a fumble knocked free by Adewale Ogunleye on the fourth play of the second half, giving Miami a comfortable 30-14 lead. Thomas picked off a pass near the end zone on Dallas' final drive, giving the Dolphins a resounding victory – a win that Chambers called the most complete team performance he'd ever been a part of at the time.

"Yes it was [the most complete team win to date]," Chambers said. "We had a stud team. We had a hell of a squad. When you're able to play with a great defense that can get turnovers, get sacks late in the game, it's huge. So, when we put it together on offense, that was a game where we could all let loose and play as a team and come away with the victory."

Taylor's touchdown was a product of one of the five takeaways by the Dolphins defense. Thomas added to the interception with a sack, while Patrick Surtain, Sammy Knight, Terrell Buckley and Shawn Wooden were Johnny-on-the-spot with the remaining four takeaways.