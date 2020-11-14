Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Chargers

The Series

Series Record: Dolphins lead 18-16 (includes postseason, tied at 2-2)

At Miami: Dolphins lead 10-5

At Los Angeles: Dolphins lead 1-0

At San Diego: Chargers lead 11-7

Last Meeting: 2019 at Miami; Dolphins 10, Chargers 30

Series Trend: The Dolphins and Chargers linked up for games every year between 2013-2017. Miami was winners in four of those five contests including a late game-winner in 2016 to give the Dolphins their fourth-straight victory courtesy of a 60-yard interception returned for a touchdown by linebacker Kiko Alonso. After taking 2018 off in the series, the Chargers came to Hard Rock Stadium last September in a game won convincingly by the visitors.

Chargers Scouting Report

Los Angeles' Record: 2-6

Last Game: Lost 31-26 vs. Las Vegas

The Chargers are 3-14 in one-score games over the last two seasons. Despite the undesirable conclusion of many of those tight contests, the roster is chock full of talent. Los Angeles features the 13th and 14th-highest rated deep ball threats (yardage gained on passes 20-plus yards downfield) in wide receivers Mike Williams and Jalen Guyton. Veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen is second in the NFL with 62 receptions, and rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown 17 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Defensively, no team blitzes less than the Chargers (11.9 percent blitz rate), but Joey Bosa (37 quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus) and Melvin Ingram (23 pressures in five games) provide plenty of pass rush. Per Pro Football Reference, the Chargers' 22.9 percent pressure rate is 11th in the NFL.

New Faces

Key Veteran Additions: OT Bryan Bulaga, CB Chris Harris Jr., G Trai Turner, LB Nick Vigil, DT Linval Joseph

Draft (Rounds 1-4): QB Justin Herbert (Oregon, 1st round), LB Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma, 1st round), RB Joshua Kelley (UCLA, 4th round)

Friday Injury Report

Dolphins:

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will not be available.

Running back Matt Breida (hamstring), cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) and tight end Durham Smythe (concussion) are all QUESTIONABLE.

Chargers:

Defensive end Joey Bosa (concussion) and running back Justin Jackson (knee) are OUT.

Offensive tackle Byran Bulaga (back), offensive guard Trai Turner (groin), and running back Troymaine Pope (neck) are QUESTIONABLE.