Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins (8-5) vs. New England Patriots (6-7)
When: Sunday December 20, 1:00 EDT
Where: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Fla.
Weather: 78 degrees, 66 percent humidity, 7 MPH winds
How to Watch
TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
Dolphins Radio Network: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
Watching Online: Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.
Radio Voices: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Jason Taylor, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
Series Record: Dolphins lead 56-55
At Miami: Dolphins lead 38-18
At New England: Patriots lead 36-18
Last Meeting: 2020 at New England; Dolphins 11, Patriots 21
Series Trend:
The Dolphins are winners of five of the last seven games between these two AFC East rivals when the contest is held in South Florida. Four of those five wins came in the month of December with the 2014 season-opener the long outlier. A win Sunday would ensure that Miami finishes with a winning record for the 31st time in franchise history and first since 2016.
Patriots Scouting Report
New England's Record: 6-7
Last Game: Lost 24-3 at Los Angeles Rams
When the Patriots are rolling, it's usually via the ground game. They are fifth in rushing yards and Cam Newton has more rushing attempts (113) than all but two quarterbacks this season (Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray). Defensively, they are led by 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
New Faces
Key Veteran Additions: QB Cam Newton, WR Damiere Byrd, S Adrian Phillips
Draft (Rounds 1-4): S Kyle Dugger (2nd round, Lenoir-Rhyne), OLB Josh Uche (2nd round, Michigan), OLB Anfernee Jennings (3rd round, Alabama), TE Devin Asiasi (3rd round, UCLA), TE Dalton Keene (3rd round, Virginia Tech)
Friday Injury Report
Miami listed nine players as QUESTIONABLE for the game Sunday.
New England listed 14 players as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday's game.
You can access the Dolphins-Patriots Week 15 injury report here.