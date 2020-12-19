Countdown to Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Patriots

The Series

Series Record: Dolphins lead 56-55

At Miami: Dolphins lead 38-18

At New England: Patriots lead 36-18

Last Meeting: 2020 at New England; Dolphins 11, Patriots 21

Series Trend:

The Dolphins are winners of five of the last seven games between these two AFC East rivals when the contest is held in South Florida. Four of those five wins came in the month of December with the 2014 season-opener the long outlier. A win Sunday would ensure that Miami finishes with a winning record for the 31st time in franchise history and first since 2016.

Patriots Scouting Report

New England's Record: 6-7

Last Game: Lost 24-3 at Los Angeles Rams

When the Patriots are rolling, it's usually via the ground game. They are fifth in rushing yards and Cam Newton has more rushing attempts (113) than all but two quarterbacks this season (Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray). Defensively, they are led by 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

New Faces

Key Veteran Additions: QB Cam Newton, WR Damiere Byrd, S Adrian Phillips

Draft (Rounds 1-4): S Kyle Dugger (2nd round, Lenoir-Rhyne), OLB Josh Uche (2nd round, Michigan), OLB Anfernee Jennings (3rd round, Alabama), TE Devin Asiasi (3rd round, UCLA), TE Dalton Keene (3rd round, Virginia Tech)

Friday Injury Report

Miami listed nine players as QUESTIONABLE for the game Sunday.

New England listed 14 players as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday's game.