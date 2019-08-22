Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Jaguars

OVERVIEW: Jacksonville will come into the game after scoring only 10 points in its first two preseason games, though most of its front-line offensive players were kept out of both games. That includes quarterback Nick Foles, the Jaguars’ biggest offseason acquisition. The hero of Super Bowl LII when he led the Philadelphia Eagles to victory, Foles was signed as a free agent to guide an offense that held back the Jaguars last season when they struggled through a 5-11 campaign after reaching the AFC Championship Game in 2017. The supporting cast on offense is pretty much the same as it was last season, and is led by running back Leonard Fournette and promising young wide receiver Dede Westbrook. The Jaguars came within a game of reaching the Super Bowl two seasons ago on the strength of their defense, and that group remains largely intact. There are playmakers at every level of that defense, starting with linemen Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell, the 12-year veteran from the University of Miami. The linebacker corps is headed by speedy Myles Jack, while the secondary features one of the top cornerback tandems in the NFL with Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye. Jacksonville added another playmaker for that defense in the 2019 NFL draft with the selection of Kentucky pass rusher Josh Allen with the seventh overall selection. Doug Marrone, who had a brief stint with the Dolphins as a player in 1987, is back for his third full season as head coach of the Jaguars.