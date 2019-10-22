Davon Godchaux's Work Ethic Impressing Patrick Graham

The 2017 fifth-round pick from LSU has become a leader on the Dolphins defense. He leads all Dolphins defensive linemen in tackles with 22 and his 11 tackles in the run game are tied for 10th in the entire NFL among defensive tackles.

“He’s worked his butt off to improve and do the things we’re asking,” Graham said. “He comes in every day, he goes to work. He’s in good shape. He’s playing with better pad level. He’s playing with his hands in front of his eyes. He’s playing violent with his lock-out and shed and getting rid of blockers. I couldn’t be more pleased with him. Obviously he still has stuff he can improve upon and we’re working on that, but in terms of him as a worker, along with some of the other guys on the defense, I’ve been pleased with that.”