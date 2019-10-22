Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019 05:45 PM

Davon Godchaux's Work Ethic Impressing Patrick Graham

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Davon Godchaux clearly has come a long way since the first time he met defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

In his weekly meeting with reporters Tuesday, Graham discussed his initial meeting with the third-year defensive tackle and also made clear the respect he has for him.

“I remember the first time I met him in the cafeteria,” Graham said, “He was talking about his stance and how it was going to be different and all that stuff like that. And I remember I said, 'NO, we’re not doing that.'

“But to his credit … I really enjoy being around him and coaching him.”

Related Links

CG1_6536

The 2017 fifth-round pick from LSU has become a leader on the Dolphins defense. He leads all Dolphins defensive linemen in tackles with 22 and his 11 tackles in the run game are tied for 10th in the entire NFL among defensive tackles.

But it’s his work ethic and the example he sets that really has caught Graham’s attention.

“He’s worked his butt off to improve and do the things we’re asking,” Graham said. “He comes in every day, he goes to work. He’s in good shape. He’s playing with better pad level. He’s playing with his hands in front of his eyes. He’s playing violent with his lock-out and shed and getting rid of blockers. I couldn’t be more pleased with him. Obviously he still has stuff he can improve upon and we’re working on that, but in terms of him as a worker, along with some of the other guys on the defense, I’ve been pleased with that.”

Related Content

Ryan Fitzpatrick's Tough, Competitive Style Energizes Dolphins
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick's Tough, Competitive Style Energizes Dolphins

The veteran quarterback isn't afraid to play physical football.
O-Line Observation: Steady Progress Up Front
news

O-Line Observation: Steady Progress Up Front

The offense had their best performance of the season against the Bills.
Eric Rowe Makes First Start At Safety Against Bills
news

Eric Rowe Makes First Start At Safety Against Bills

Rowe made his sixth start of the season, except this time it was at safety.
'Hungry' Taco Charlton Wants More As Role Grows
news

'Hungry' Taco Charlton Wants More As Role Grows

One month into his stint with the Dolphins, Charlton is continuing to earn his coaches' trust.
news

Evan Boehm Comfortable With Playing Center

The four-year veteran is ready to replace Daniel Kilgore.
Preston Williams Contributing On Special Teams As Returner
news

Preston Williams Contributing On Special Teams As Returner

The rookie receiver continues to add to his resume.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Excited, Happy For Opportunity To Start Again
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick Excited, Happy For Opportunity To Start Again

The veteran quarterback is looking forward to facing the Buffalo Bills.
news

Long Wait Ends For Robert Nkemdiche, Cordrea Tankersley

The pair of defenders practiced for the first time this season today.
Brian Flores: Ryan Fitzpatrick Will Start Against Bills
news

Brian Flores: Ryan Fitzpatrick Will Start Against Bills

The veteran QB will start Sunday in Buffalo.
Davon Godchaux, Dolphins Defense Excited To Face Frank Gore & Bills
news

Davon Godchaux, Dolphins Defense Excited To Face Frank Gore & Bills

The defensive tackle is looking forward to the challenge of stopping the former Dolphins running back.
RB Mark Walton Making Most Of Chances
news

RB Mark Walton Making Most Of Chances

The former University of Miami star recorded his first NFL start Sunday against Washington.

Advertising