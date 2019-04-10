ESPN's Field Yates Breaks Down Dolphins' Draft Options, New Staff

When it comes to the draft, Yates said he very well could see the Dolphins go for a front seven player on defense with the 13th overall selection.

As for what position, Yates stressed that position flexibility will be important because players so often move around on defense.

“They’re going to want to look for edge players like (Florida State’s) Brian Burns,” Yates said. “Maybe they’re going to look for a guy like (Houston’s) Ed Oliver, who can disrupt from the interior. But I think it’s a nice sweet spot for the Dolphins because if they aren’t looking quarterback that other teams are going to leap ahead of them and push those quarterbacks and they’re going to have their pick of one of these unique defensive players that probably can play a few different spots right away.

“Most people that follow are well aware this is a defensive front seven-heavy draft. Thirty-two teams in the NFL could always more pass rush. This is a good year especially to be at or near the top. The defensive line is certainly one area of surplus.”

Yates said there wasn’t as much buzz for the quarterback class of 2019 as there is for those of 2020 or 2021, though quarterbacks always tend to end up moving up at some point.

Yates didn’t dismiss the possibility of the Dolphins selecting a quarterback at 13, adding that he thought Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins had a greater chance of still being available than Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and possibly Missouri’s Drew Lock and Duke’s Daniel Jones as well.