Fins Flashback | 2000 Week 17 at New England with Jay Fiedler

Upon seizing the job, Fiedler and the Fins stormed out of the gate to a 5-1 start ahead of a primetime showdown against the rival New York Jets. A 6-1 start was all but in the bag as Miami captured a 30-7 lead on a 3-yard plunge into the end zone by running back Lamar Smith to wrap up the third quarter.

But the Jets would not go quietly into the Gotham night.

New York capped off the 23-point comeback on the leg of John Hall with a 40-yard walk-off field goal in overtime.

"That wasn't an easy one to get over," Fiedler said. "It went until about two or three in the morning by the time we were done with it and getting out of there, which was an awful plane ride. It was a tough one to get past, but we were all professionals. We took the next day off and by the time we got back to work on Wednesday we were past it. We knew we were still in good position."

The Dolphins would maintain their footing with three consecutive wins after the Monday Night Monstrosity, and five of the next six for a 10-3 mark coming down the stretch. Despite losing the next two home games to Tampa Bay and Indianapolis, Fielder and the Dolphins were a victory away from the club's first division title in five years.

Though Miami's Week 17 opponent had a converse record (10-5 for Miami, 5-10 for New England), the champagne would have to stay on ice until the final buzzer. Even then, the corks were temporarily reinserted.