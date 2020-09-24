Fins Flashback | Dolphins-Jaguars Series with O.J. McDuffie and Seth Levit

"We played Seattle the week before all the way on the other coast," McDuffie said. "We were already a banged up team. I had to ice my foot the entire six-hour flight back. Jacksonville was better than us, no excuses; but I thought we got the short end of the stick with the schedule. We had the late game Sunday then the early game (the following) Saturday. We weren't even a step behind Jacksonville that day. We were steps – multiple steps behind."

You can hear McDuffie on his own show on the Miami Dolphins podcast network. He and co-host Seth Levit – who worked in PR for the Dolphins from 1996-2004 – detail the never-before-told stories of Dolphins lore with some of the most recognizable names in the franchise's illustrious history. On the crossover edition of Drive Time, Levit recalled the speech that Jimmy Johnson delivered on Friday before that notorious trip to up I-95 to Jacksonville.

"After Friday practices, Jimmy would do the 'everybody up' and in those days, even as PR guys, we'd be able to get on the field," Levit said. "I remember Coach saying, 'you guys have seen what we've seen, you've watched the film. We know exactly who they are! We're gonna go out there and kick their ass!' So I was ready to go down and be a wedge buster myself.

"I wasn't in there watching film but if coach says it, and everybody's all hyped up that we were gonna to go in there in beat the heck out of these guys, I was too," Levit said. "Apparently he was watching a different film. It was a rough way to go out."

The 62-7 playoff loss was the second game between the new in-state foes. Jacksonville, whose inaugural season was in 1996, took the first two matchups over Miami, starting with a Monday Night prime time showdown in 1998. Jaguars running back Fred Taylor scored a pair of touchdowns including a long run to open the game.