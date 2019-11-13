I Said It

Presented by

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 12:02 PM

I Said It: Brian Flores Discusses Bobby McCain, Eric Rowe

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“Those guys have played well. Some of the upside there is just the communication from those guys and understanding the corner position.”

Bobby McCain and Eric Rowe both began their NFL careers at cornerback but now line up as the Dolphins’ starting safeties. McCain and Rowe both have been a good job for a Dolphins defense that has shown great improvement in recent weeks.

Related Links

“He gets reps every week. He's done a good job in practice. He's taken every snap (as backup) and taken them very seriously.”

— Quarterback Josh Rosen continues to work diligently in practice to keep improving and has been showing steady progress, particularly in terms of getting the ball out in a quicker fashion.

“John has brought energy, enthusiasm. He's one of those unsung players nobody talks about. He does a lot of the dirty work.”

— Defensive lineman John Jenkins has made a clear impact for the Dolphins since joining the team Sept. 2. The veteran might not show up all that much on the stat sheet, but his contributions clearly make the linebackers’ jobs easier and he’s also brought a good energy to the defense.

CG1_5509

“I think he's really starting to pick it up the last few games.”

— Defensive end Charles Harris is another player who has made clear strides over the past few weeks, and Flores explained that his responsibilities extend beyond merely rushing the passer. As is the case with everything on defense, the idea is to look at Harris’ contributions beyond just statistics.

Related Content

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday After Dolphins-Colts
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday After Dolphins-Colts

Head Coach Brian Flores discussed the Dolphins' victory in Indianapolis.
I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Dolphins-Colts Postgame Reaction
news

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players Dolphins-Colts Postgame Reaction

Head Coach Brian Flores, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Christian Wilkins discuss the Dolphins' win in Indianapolis.
I Said It: Brian Flores Addresses Media On Wednesday
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Addresses Media On Wednesday

Head Coach Brian Flores discussed the signing of Marcus Sherels at today's press conference.
I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday Following Jets Win
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Monday Following Jets Win

Head Coach Brian Flores said Monday that WR Preston Williams is out for the remainder of the season.
I Said It: Brian Flores, Players React To Dolphins-Jets
news

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players React To Dolphins-Jets

Head Coach Brian Flores and Dolphins players spoke after the victory over the Jets.
I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Before Thursday's Practice
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Before Thursday's Practice

The Dolphins' head coach discussed the additions of Clive Walford and Ken Crawley.
I Said It: Brian Flores, Dolphins Get Ready For Jets
news

I Said It: Brian Flores, Dolphins Get Ready For Jets

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media on Wednesday and discussed Sunday's game.
I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Tuesday After Dolphins-Steelers
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Tuesday After Dolphins-Steelers

Head Coach Brian Flores broke down his team's performance on Monday Night Football.
I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Friday Before Dolphins-Steelers
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks Friday Before Dolphins-Steelers

Brian Flores spoke about DeVante Parker, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Albert Wilson.
I Said It: Gearing Up For Monday Night In Pittsburgh
news

I Said It: Gearing Up For Monday Night In Pittsburgh

Brian Flores and the Dolphins have begun to prepare for the Steelers.
I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down Dolphins-Bills On Monday
news

I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down Dolphins-Bills On Monday

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media on Monday following Sunday's game.

Advertising